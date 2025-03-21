Ike Taylor Works Out CB Azareye’h Thomas At FSU Pro Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Darius Slay and Brandin Echols during free agency, but that isn’t stopping them from looking at some of the top cornerbacks in this draft class. Ike Taylor doesn’t hold an official position with the Steelers as a scout, but he’s talked about doing some limited scouting for them in the past via his podcast, and he appears to be doing some of that once again this year.

In videos posted by NoleGameday’s Dustin Lewis on X, Taylor is putting FSU’s star CB Azareye’h Thomas through drills at his Pro Day.

Azareye’h Thomas going through positional drills led by former Pittsburgh Steelers standout and NFL scout, Ike Taylor. #Noles pic.twitter.com/DWM3lH6XYi — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) March 21, 2025

Taylor has done this in years past as well. Last year he put the Alabama defensive backs through drills at their Pro Day as well as the LSU and Miami (FL) pro days. None of those players were drafted by the Steelers, for what it’s worth, but it’s still valuable to get a closer look by a trusted former player at that position.

With Slay being 34 years old, cornerback can probably still be described as a need. It’s not an immediate need that the Steelers are likely to address in the first round, but it also wouldn’t be shocking if somebody they really like is there. Certainly the third and fourth rounds could be in play at cornerback.

Thomas played in 37 games over three seasons at FSU and racked up 95 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, two interceptions, 15 passes defensed, and a forced fumble. He measured in at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at 6014, 197 pounds with 32 3/8-inch arms. He fits the mold of what the Steelers have been looking for at the position as of late. His older brother, Juanyeh Thomas, is a safety for the Dallas Cowboys.

Thomas didn’t run the 40-yard dash at the Combine, so it will be interesting to see where his Pro Day numbers are once they surface. He is one of the younger players in the draft, which is always attractive to NFL teams. He doesn’t turn 21 until July.

