If Kirk Cousins Is Steelers’ Fallback Plan, Acquiring Him Just Got Much Tougher

The Atlanta Falcons talked the talk and are officially walking the walk. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates, QB Kirk Cousins is being held on the roster through the weekend, triggering a $10 million roster bonus to prove Atlanta has no plans to cut him.

Sources: The Falcons officially will be keeping QB Kirk Cousins on their roster past 4 PM eastern today, triggering a guarantee on a $10M roster bonus that is due in 2026, sources told ESPN’s Field Yates and me. pic.twitter.com/Up9vqdiGCQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2025

It’s a move that proves the organization’s public stance against cutting Cousins was more than lip service. It’s a hefty price to pay for a player no longer the franchise’s starter and no longer wants to be there but shows the Falcons have no desire to cut him just to save a bit of money.

With his 2026 guaranteed money locked in, the Falcons can use the rest of the offseason to field trade offers and determine Cousins’ future. Signed to a four-year, $180 million contract ahead of the 2024 season, Cousins didn’t even make it through one full season before being benched for rookie Michael Penix, the eighth overall selection of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Cousins’ honeymoon in Atlanta was brief. Weeks after inking his deal, the Falcons stunned by taking Penix in the first round and immediately undercut confidence in Cousins. Coming back from a 2023 torn Achilles, Cousins looked rigid and struggled, benched late in the year after repeated poor performances.

For a team like the Steelers, should they miss out on Aaron Rodgers to say, the Minnesota Vikings, Cousins could be a fallback option. Now, it seems certain Pittsburgh would have to trade for him instead of having Atlanta cut him and sign Cousins to a minimum-level deal with the Falcons on the hook for the rest, as was the case with Russell Wilson.

If Pittsburgh lands Rodgers or even Russell Wilson, Cousins’ situation won’t play much of a factor (although the Cleveland Browns could be a potential trade partner). But if they miss on both, the focus will shine on Cousins and the dance between the Steelers and Falcons could begin.

Check out Dave Bryan’s breakdown on Cousins’ situation, written before today’s news, for more detail on his future and options.