‘I Would Trade Him:’ Bouchette Doubles Down On Watt, Wouldn’t Offer Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found themselves stuck in football purgatory over the past half-decade plus. They haven’t won in the playoffs since 2016, which serves as a constant source of frustration. That means players like LB T.J. Watt have never won a playoff game despite showcasing greatness.

But the Steelers haven’t been bad, either. They haven’t had a losing season under head coach Mike Tomlin. They just haven’t been bad enough to get a franchise-changing quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired. Frankly, they haven’t been aggressive in seeking one out, either.

That’s why some people have bandied about the prospects of trading T.J. Watt. He’s one of the few blue-chip players on the Steelers. Theoretically, he could fetch a handsome price on the trade market. Perhaps much-needed picks to get aggressive in trading up. It may sound like heresy to Steelers fans, but Ed Bouchette supports the idea of trading Watt. He was asked about signing Watt to a long-term contract on The PM Show on 93.7 The Fan Friday afternoon, and he gave a pointed response.

“I either wouldn’t give him one and have him play out this year,” said Bouchette. “Or I would, this is blasphemy, he’s such a great player. But, I’m sorry, I saw Franco leave and some others leave, too. I would trade him.”

Bouchette himself even acknowledges how unpopular his opinion is. And it’s not the first time he’s brought it up, either. Not long after the season ended, he was on 93.7 The Fan and brought up the possibility. He acknowledged that he didn’t expect the Steelers to consider it, but he would do it if the value in return was right.

But how can the Steelers just get rid of a cornerstone of their defense? They took Watt 30th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, and all he’s done since then is become the franchise leader in sacks. In eight seasons, Watt has compiled 108 regular-season sacks along with 126 tackles for a loss. He’s one of the premier edge rushers in the league (and even saying “one of” is borderline heresy among Steelers fans).

But the Steelers haven’t won a single playoff game with Watt on the roster. There’s no doubt that he’s incredibly important to how the Steelers play football. He’s darn good at what he does. So why does Bouchette say the Steelers should let him leave, either in free agency or via trade?

“They were gonna let Polamalu go if he didn’t retire,” Bouchette said. “I don’t know, I just think he [Watt] has a special place here, but me, I’m gonna be Bill Belichick here. I’m gonna be cutthroat. I’m saying we’re not winning this year, probably not winning next year.”

If Bouchette is right and the Steelers aren’t going to be contenders for the Super Bowl in the next two years with Watt, then why would they sign him to a long-term contract? He’ll turn 31 during the 2025 season. He’s played in all 17 games each of the last two seasons, but has suffered injuries that either robbed him of effectiveness in the playoffs or kept him from appearing in the playoffs entirely during each of those years.

Watt will be looking at a hefty contract if the Steelers do extend his deal this season. His older brother, J.J., argued that the Steelers should have signed T.J. last offseason, and by not doing so, they missed out on a cheaper contract.

So should the Steelers do the unthinkable? Should they trade a franchise icon in T.J. Watt? There probably would be a heck of a market if they were willing to listen. That might mean more high draft picks to increase their chances of getting a franchise quarterback.

Until the Steelers figure out their quarterback situation, T.J. Watt is likely going to experience more playoff frustration and futility. And so will the Steelers.