‘I Really Like Those Guys:’ Ohio State QB Will Howard Details Meeting With Steelers’ Brass

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to pay quite a bit of attention to the quarterback class in the 2025 NFL Draft, and this time it’s centered on Ohio State’s Will Howard.

The Steelers had dinner with Howard, among other Ohio State products, Tuesday night before the Buckeyes’ Pro Day Wednesday in Columbus, and for Howard, a Pennsylvania native, the Steelers would be a “great, great” landing spot in the NFL for him.

Speaking to reporters after the Pro Day Wednesday, Howard discussed his meeting with the Steelers and his potential fit with the Black and Gold.

“Yeah, it’s been really good, man. I spent some time with them yesterday. Coach [Mike] Tomlin, Coach [Arthur] Smith, and it’s really good. I really like those guys and it’s close to home for me,” Howard said, according to video via Ohio State reporter Caroline Rice’s YouTube page. “It’s close to here. There’s a lot of things to like about it. But, I mean, you never know. Anything can happen.

“But it’s definitely a great, great spot.”

Pittsburgh has a significant need at the quarterback position, and Howard is coming off a national championship season with the Buckeyes after transferring from Kansas State.

Howard measured in at 6042, 236 pounds at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, 9-inch hands. He added a 31.5-inch vertical jump, a 9’4″ broad jump, a 4.33 short shuttle and a 7.13 3-cone. He’s a big, thick quarterback who can stand in the pocket and deliver. He also brings good mobility and athleticism to the position.

Howard has been connected to the Steelers throughout the pre-draft process, and the fit makes sense. He’s a big, tough quarterback with some mobility who could function very well in Arthur Smith’s offensive scheme.

In his scouting report for Steelers Depot, Alex Kozora stated that he likes Howard quite a bit and compared him to former NFL QB Matt Hasselbeck.

“Overall, I was impressed by Will Howard’s game. He has a lot of the basic tools to succeed and importantly, has a defining trait. Every franchise quarterback needs to have a calling card. They can’t be just average/above average at everything. Howard’s touch and overall accuracy are impressive and will serve him well at the NFL level. And I don’t think it’s a flash in the pan from one playoff run. This isn’t Cardale Jones 2.0.”

