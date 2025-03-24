‘I Know They’re Kicking The Tires’ On Louisville QB Tyler Shough, Louis Riddick Says

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to draft a quarterback, Louis Riddick is confident Louisville’s Tyler Shough is at the top of their list. Doubling down on the Steelers’ interest, Riddick offered Shough’s name as someone Pittsburgh is doing its homework on ahead of next month’s draft.

“Tyler Shough has to be someone that’s on their radar,” Riddick said Monday morning on ESPN’s Get Up. “He’s someone who was on their initial top-30 visit list and someone who I know that they’re kicking the tires on as they should.”

It’s hardly the first time Riddick has made the connection. Earlier this month, Riddick cited an NFL Combine conversation with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith about the Steelers’ interest in Shough. At the same time, Shough impressed with a solid Combine workout, looking good in positional work and showing his charisma by hyping up the fans watching him run the 40 (as one of only a few quarterbacks who did). Riddick’s continued comments are notable but the team’s pre-draft visit with Shough is the clearest and most obvious sign of interest in him.

A late name to the media draft party, Shough had a long and winding college career. Beginning as Justin Herbert’s backup in Oregon, Shough is a two-time transfer who switched to Texas Tech before ending his career at Louisville in 2024. Avoiding injuries that created a seven-year career, he put together a strong final season. Shough threw for nearly 3,200 yards and 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions, leading Louisville to eight wins (he opted out of the team’s bowl game).

An old-school pocket passer, he’s big at nearly 6-5, 219 pounds with a live arm and experience in a pro-style offense. Riddick sees Pittsburgh as a seamless fit.

“This young man has got unique qualities that would fit what [Arthur Smith] is trying to do offensively there in Pittsburgh to a tee,” he said.

Shough’s media draft stock has rocketed up the last six weeks. Mock Draft Database has him as a fourth rounder though some individual mocks place him in the first round to Pittsburgh. That’s likely too high, quarterbacks often get pushed up in mocks, but the Steelers’ lack of a second-round pick makes it a trickier needle for the team to thread. A first-round pick feels like a reach but waiting until No. 83 in the third round provides no guarantee of him being on the board. Trading back up would require draft capital the Steelers lack.

It’s increasingly likely Pittsburgh comes away from the 2025 NFL Draft with a new quarterback and Shough’s odds are as good as anyone’s. Check out our full scouting report on him below.