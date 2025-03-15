How Will Steelers’ DK Metcalf Trade Look Five Years From Now?

How will the Steelers’ trade for DK Metcalf look five years from now?

In a rare blockbuster trade for the Steelers, they acquired WR DK Metcalf this week, at quite the cost. In addition to giving up their second-round pick, they also signed Metcalf to a five-year, $150 million deal. At $30 million per season, it’s the largest non-quarterback contract in team history. At least it will be until T.J. Watt signs an extension, the bar raised to $40 million per year.

But this isn’t about Watt, of course. This is about the Steelers and their gamble to address the wide receiver position with DK Metcalf. He already has six NFL seasons under his belt, yet he only turned 27 years old in December.

By the end of his current deal with the Steelers, Metcalf will still be 32. It’s plausible that a wide receiver can continue playing at a high level at that age. Of course, Davante Adams, at 33, just signed for $22 million APY, though by the end of the contract, cap inflation would probably render that roughly equivalent to $30 million.

So the question is, what exactly are the Steelers getting in DK Metcalf? The obvious place to start is where he has already been, including three seasons with Russell Wilson and three with Geno Smith as his quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks. With Wilson, he caught 216 passes for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns. With Smith, he caught 222 passes for 3,154 yards and 19 touchdowns. So basically, his production was remarkably similar, minus work in the end zone.

Curiously, all of his five touchdowns last year came on explosive plays, yet he had nine touchdowns inside the red zone during his first two seasons with Smith. Of his 29 touchdowns with Wilson, 18 came inside the red zone. That suggests if the Steelers can get sufficient quarterback play, they can get the best of both worlds with Metcalf. At least, that’s the theory, and the Steelers obviously believe it. One would hope, considering what they spent to find out. Will we look back on this trade five years from now and call it brilliant or idiotic?

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.