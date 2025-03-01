How Will George Pickens’ Future With Steelers Hinge On QB Decision?

How does George Pickens’ future with the Steelers hinge on the quarterback decision?

While not commenting directly on George Pickens, Steelers GM Omar Khan made an interesting comment this past week. Perhaps it was not revelatory, but it’s worth hearing out, given the specifics of the past season. In essence, he said that the decision they make at quarterback will dictate their moves at wide receiver and elsewhere.

Obviously, the wide receiver position has the biggest effect relative to the quarterback position. On top of that, George Pickens’ future with the Steelers has been a frequent topic this offseason. Some have called for them to trade him, while almost nobody thinks they will extend him.

But what if they land a quarterback they believe is the real deal and can maximize the passing game? Under those circumstances, would the Steelers be more likely to sign Pickens to an extension? And what about the reverse—what would make them go the other way?

For example, if the Steelers re-signed Justin Fields and wanted to emphasize his athleticism, would they be more willing to listen to trade offers for George Pickens? We all know he is a player who grows frustrated when he isn’t involved, and the Steelers would throw less with Fields than they might with other quarterbacks.

Pickens saw 44 targets in the Steelers’ first six games with Fields at quarterback. He saw 46 in the next six games with Russell Wilson at quarterback. While the targets are similar, the numbers were a different story. With Wilson, he was pacing for 82 catches for 1,380 yards and 9 touchdowns over a full season. With Fields, his prorated stat line was 74-1,029-0. Of course, he would have caught a touchdown eventually—I think.

The key to a happy George Pickens on the Steelers—if there is one—is to keep him active and productive, with the team winning in the process. Presumably, all components need to be involved in order for there to be harmony. Would he be happy playing in a winning offense that doesn’t throw him the ball very much?

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.