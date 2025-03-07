How Big Of A Splash Will Steelers Make In Free Agency?

How big of a splash will the Steelers make in free agency?

With the legal tampering period on the doorstep and the Steelers with a wealth of cap space, as well as considerable holes to fill, the next few days could be rather interesting. Gone are the days of the Steelers’ big splashes being Leonard Pope, though not necessarily for the better. Many don’t seem to realize, but the reason they spend in free agency now is because they need to. It used to be that they developed their own players who were worth paying, which led them to drain their cap space. Now they have to supplement with external options to replace their failed draft picks who don’t merit big contracts. But I digress.

We’re here to discuss the 2025 Steelers and their plans for free agency, which could be robust. They have plenty of cap space with the means to create more, if the right players warrant it. The question is, how hard will they hit free agency, and at what positions?

We have heard all the reports by now, mostly consisting of people offering what they think the Steelers will do. If there is one position most agree will be a prime target in free agency, it’s probably cornerback. The draft class is not as deep there as it is at wide receiver or the defensive line. And the Steelers’ history of developing defensive backs is worse, so there’s that.

Last year, the Steelers signed ILB Patrick Queen to a three-year, $41 million deal. Will they top that this year with a free agent signing, and if so at what position? How much are they willing to spend on a wide receiver, assuming they don’t intend to trade George Pickens?

The Steelers have a lot of their own free agents, like the quarterbacks, Najee Harris, Dan Moore Jr., James Daniels, and Donte Jackson. While they might re-sign two or three of them, that is still a good group of losses. Recent history, however, suggests that they will bring in more than they lose.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.