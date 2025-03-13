Here Are The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 NFL Draft Picks

With the NFL releasing its list of compensatory selections for the 2025 draft, we now know the official and current Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks. Their list received a recent shakeup with the trade for Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf, sending a second-round pick that also involved a Day 3 pick swap.

Here are the Steelers’ official selections as of March 13.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 NFL Draft Selections

– 21st Overall (1st Round)

– 83rd Overall (Third Round)

– 123rd Overall (Fourth Round)

– 156th Overall (Fifth Round)

– 185th Overall (Sixth Round)

– 229th Overall (Seventh Round)

The hang-up in knowing the Steelers’ draft picks was due to the DK Metcalf trade, Pittsburgh sending a second- and seventh-round pick for Metcalf and a sixth. Officially announced moments ago, the team disclosed the official terms. Pittsburgh sent No. 52 and the higher of its two seventh-rounders, No. 223, for Metcalf and No. 185.

The Steelers didn’t receive any compensatory selections for the 2025 NFL Draft, though they’re on track to receive several for 2026.

As of now, the Steelers have six selections for the draft next month. It’s their fewest since having six in the 2020 NFL Draft after trading a first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for FS Minkah Fitzpatrick. The last time they had fewer than six in a draft came in 2003 when Pittsburgh made only five picks due to the aggressive trade-up for USC safety Troy Polamalu.

Defensive line tops the list of Steelers’ draft needs and is the favorite to be the position selected at No. 21. Pittsburgh released veteran DL Larry Ogunjobi and has little internal depth to replace him. The draft class is regarded as one of the best in years. Michigan’s Kenneth Grant, Oregon’s Derrick Harmon, and Ole Miss’ Walter Nolen are all possibilities.

Other positions of need include running back and cornerback, and the team could add depth to its offensive line and at safety.

The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday April 24 and runs through Saturday April 26. This year’s event will be held in Green Bay. Pittsburgh will host the 2026 NFL Draft in what will be only the second time the draft has ever come to the city. The first came in 1948 when the draft was hardly the primetime event it’s become today.

The entire NFL draft order can be found here, though it’s not officially updated to reflect the Metcalf trade.