Heitritter: Post-Combine Steelers Mock Draft

With the NFL Combine now wrapped up, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft plans have come into better focus. Omar Khan met with the media, and we know some of the prospects who formally met with the Steelers. Here’s a look at how Pittsburgh’s 2025 draft could go based on assumptions I’m making. I believe the team will re-sign one of Justin Fields or Russell Wilson to start at quarterback, will re-sign CB Donte Jackson, and will bring in a veteran defensive lineman and wide receiver via free agency. RB Najee Harris signs elsewhere in free agency and Pittsburgh brings in a capable veteran to rotate in with Jaylen Warren as a low-priced free agent.

1.21 – DERRICK HARMON, DL, OREGON

It’s clear that Pittsburgh is targeting defensive line early in this draft, as GM Omar Khan mentioned that it is a position that needs to be addressed as well as complimenting this year’s crop of prospects at the position. The big three that Pittsburgh will likely be looking at in the first round along the defensive line are Oregon’s Derrick Harmon, Ole Miss’ Walter Nolen, and Michigan’s Kenneth Grant.

Harmon is the pick here because he’s the best fit for what Pittsburgh looks for at the position. Harmon checks in at 6044, 313 pounds with 10 3/8-inch hands and 34 3/8-inch arms, having the size and length the team loves. He also is a good athlete for his size, running a 4.95 40-yard dash with a 1.74 10-yard split.

He met with Pittsburgh formally at the Combine and is a guy the team can groom to start opposite Cameron Heyward as its base defensive end. Harmon has the strength and size to stop the run and also the pass-rush prowess to contribute to Pittsburgh’s interior rush.

2.52 – TRE HARRIS, WR, OLE MISS

The Steelers showed legitimate interest in the wide receiver position at the NFL Combine, and if they go with defensive line in Round 1, they likely will address wide receiver in Round 2. Based where they are picking in the second round and the type of wide receiver they need, I am betting that they will be targeting either Ole Miss’ Tre Harris or Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor at 52nd overall.

I went with Harris in this scenario as everything about the guy screams Steeler. He had a formal meeting with Pittsburgh and spoke about his background at the Combine. His father worked in the oil fields for 25 years, getting his work ethic and gritty demeanor from him. If that doesn’t scream Steeler… I don’t know what will.

Harris posted respectable testing numbers after coming off a groin injury in 2024, running a 4.54 40-yard dash (1.56 10-yard split), a 38.5″ vert, and a 10’5″ in the broad. He has good size at 6-2, 205 pounds and can work all phases of the field as an intermediate threat over the middle as well as a red zone/deep threat. His background, play style, and mentality match with what Pittsburgh wants in its locker room. He can come in right away and contribute opposite George Pickens as Pittsburgh’s hopeful WR2.

3.85 – CHARLES GRANT, OT, WILLIAM & MARY

Pittsburgh did not show much interest in the offensive line group at the NFL Combine, having just one formal interview from what we gathered in Indianapolis. That one formal interview was with William & Mary OT Charles Grant, a small-school prospect who played at HC Mike Tomlin’s alma mater.

Grant was born 35 minutes away from Tomlin’s Virginia hometown and went to the same high school that former Steelers OLB Arthur Moats attended (Churchland High), so it would be fair to say that Tomlin has some intel on Grant from over the years. Grant didn’t test at the NFL Combine, but came in with respectable numbers regarding his size at 6-5 and 311 pounds with 34 3/4-inch arms and 10 1/4-inch hands.

The Steelers appear set to start Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu at tackle next season, but neither has proven to be long-term solutions as of yet. Omar Khan has invested in the trenches the past few years, and Grant would be a great developmental piece who can serve as the team’s swing tackle with the upside to develop into a starting-caliber tackle.

4.122 – DJ GIDDENS, RB, KANSAS STATE

The Steelers showed plenty of interest in this year’s running back class at the Combine, but with the sheer depth of this group, good players are going to get pushed down the board. That’s where Pittsburgh capitalizes on the strength of this class by selecting Kansas State RB DJ Giddens at the beginning of Day 3 in this scenario.

The Steelers had a formal interview with Giddens at the Combine, and the 6-0, 212-pounder has plenty of traits that Pittsburgh looks for in its running backs. He has feature-back size and has played at a high level the past two seasons in college. After backing up Dallas Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn in 2022, Giddens posted back-to-back 1,200-plus-yard seasons for the Wildcats.

Giddens is also a proven pass catcher with 58 receptions 679 yards and four touchdowns in his college career, making him a well-rounded back. He tested well in Indianapolis, running a 4.43 40, jumping 39.5″ in the vert, 10’10” in the broad, and posting a 4.33 short-shuttle time. Giddens would be higher on boards in most years, but with the depth of this class, his value to date has been suppressed, giving Pittsburgh a potential future starting running back in the middle round of the draft.

5.163 – UPTON STOUT, CB, WESTERN KENTUCKY

The Steelers could use more help in the secondary, but if they bring back Donte Jackson to start opposite Joey Porter Jr., slot cornerback could be their target. And Western Kentucky’s Upton Stout looks like a Steelers slot cornerback. He has that feisty demeanor as an active run defender, posting 52 total tackles and eight tackles for loss last season as an undersized yet willing tackler who embodies that aggressive demeanor Pittsburgh wants in the slot.

Stout tested well in Indianapolis, running a 4.44 40, jumping 37.5″ in the vert and 10’8″ in the broad, running a 4.29 short shuttle, and putting up an impressive 21 reps on the bench at just 5084, 181 pounds. He met informally with Pittsburgh and could be brought in to compete with Beanie Bishop Jr. to give the Steelers a Mike Hilton-like player in the slot.

7.225 – CJ DIPPRE, TE, ALABAMA

The Steelers recently signed TE Donald Parham Jr., but they showed a decent amount of interest at the tight end position during the Combine. Given that Connor Heyward is entering the final year of his deal and is more of a special teams contributor than an offensive playmaker, Pittsburgh could look into replacing him with a more well-rounded player who can contribute as a blocker and special teams ace.

Alabama’s CJ Dippre fits that mold as a rugged blocker at 6044, 260 pounds. He has good athleticism for his size, running a 4.69 40 while jumping 34.5″ in the vert and 10’0″ in the broad. He also posted 32 reps on the bench, showcasing that strength. He can come in can compete for a roster spot as Pittsburgh’s TE3, utilizing his blocking prowess and special teams ability to compete for a roster spot.

7.231 – FADIL DIGGS, EDGE, SYRACUSE

The Steelers could use another edge rusher after releasing Preston Smith to save cap space. Since their top three OLBs are set, utilizing a late Day 3 pick to draft a backup edge who can also contribute on special teams would be a wise use of resources.

Syracuse OLB Fadil Diggs had an informal interview with Pittsburgh at the Combine and killed it in the workouts, running a 4.57 40 at 6043, 257 pounds. Diggs transferred from Texas A&M to Syracuse and had a good 2024 season for the Orange, posting 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He needs refinement as a pass rusher, but his athleticism and size would make him a good developmental rusher who can contribute on special teams.