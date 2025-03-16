‘Heck Yeah’: New Steelers CB Brandin Echols Looking Forward To Battles With George Pickens

If the 2025 season is the last for George Pickens with the Steelers, he has one more veteran to impress in new CB Bradin Echols. For the past two years, they have brought in a seasoned corner who heard about his feats. Donte Jackson talked about wanting to face Pickens in training camp, and now Echols wants a taste.

Brandin Echols isn’t much further along in his career, going into year five, with five career interceptions. George Pickens is a talented young wide receiver, but he still thinks he is better than his production suggests. Now both on the Steelers’ roster, they can keep each other sharp on the practice field.

The Steelers played Echols’ former team last season, and he recalls preparing to face George Pickens. “That’s all I was really worried about, just getting ready for him”, he said during his introductory press conference. “I know the type of guy he is, what he brings to the team, what he brings to the field. I was just trying to prepare myself”.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brandin Echols faced two targets covering George Pickens when the Steelers played the Jets last season. He allowed completions on both for 55 yards, including one touchdown.

Apparently, that wasn’t enough of a taste because he wants more. Asked if he is looking forward to facing Pickens when the Steelers hit training camp, Echols said, “Heck yeah, man”. If he were to match up against him well, though, most people would consider that a problem because Pickens is the one who is supposed to be the star, after all.

“Playing against George [Pickens], he’s tall, long, relentless attitude”, Echols said of his new Steelers teammate. “You don’t know what you might get from him sometimes. You’ve got to be ready and just make sure you’re ready to ball with him though”.

https://x.com/Steelersdepot/status/1706335112034656266

While the Steelers have Joey Porter Jr. and just signed Darius Slay, Brandin Echols intends to throw his hat in the ring and compete for a starting job. He says he is more comfortable playing outside but may have to settle in the nickel. If he has to slide inside, he won’t face George Pickens as often.

And he isn’t above recruiting for his new team, either. Echols spent the past two years playing with Aaron Rodgers and said he should sign with the Steelers. That might make George Pickens happier than Echols, considering the alternative.