‘He Looks Like An Alien’: Cam Heyward Thinks Michigan’s Kenneth Grant Could Be Good Fit For Steelers’ DL

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a major need along their defensive line, and after missing out on some big names in free agency due to the lucrative market, the 2025 NFL Draft comes into full focus for the Black and Gold where they can address the need in a big way.
For Steelers team captain Cameron Heyward, who is coming off a tremendous 2024 season, there are a few names he has his eyes on in the draft class.
On the latest episode of his “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” podcast, the All-Pro defensive lineman spoke highly of Michigan’s Kenneth Grant, and said he could be a fit for the Steelers’ defensive line.
“I think he’s more of a nose/d-tackle type. Big, like freakishly big where he looks like an alien next to a lot of the other guys,” Heyward said of Grant, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “And I think he plays with his hands well, really good motor.
“Yeah, we’ll see what happens.”
Grant is a player who has been connected frequently to the Steelers throughout the pre-draft process, in large part due to the fit he would be in the Steelers’ defensive front, as well as the need they have in the trenches defensively. It helps that Grant spoke highly of his formal meeting with the Steelers at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, stating that it was “very serious” and that the team wants competitors to come in and fight for playing time and success.
That lines up well with Grant, who had an outstanding career at Michigan.
He measured in at 6035, 331 at the Combine with 33 1/2-inch arms and did 22 reps on the bench at 225 pounds. The size is quite good, and the tape is as well.
At Michigan Pro Day, which Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin attended, Grant ran a 5.11 40-yard dash, had a 31-inch vertical, an 8’9″ broad jump, and 27 bench reps on the bench. His Relative Athletic Score from Kent Lee Platte came in at 7.29, which isn’t all that great, but he remains a very good player on tape and could be a great fit for the Steelers.
Having a motor is key along the Steelers’ defensive line. Heyward knows that well after 15 years with the franchise and the standard that is needed along the defensive line, that you must run to the football and play with a motor that runs hot. From Heyward’s perspective, Grant has that.
The size is great, too, which could give the Steelers much needed beef in the trenches.
Grant isn’t the only defensive lineman Heyward likes in the draft class, either.
On the podcast, Heyward shouted out Oregon’s Derrick Harmon — who has been compared to Heyward himself, Ole Miss’ Walter Nolen, and Iowa’s Yahya Black. He added that he recently watched film of a player from Kentucky along the defensive line, which would presumably be Deone Walker, though Heyward couldn’t recall if it was Walker or not.
Still, Heyward has his eyes on the defensive line class and is trying to get a good feel for some of the players who might ultimately be joining the defensive line room in Pittsburgh.
Check out the full episode of “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” below.