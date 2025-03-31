‘He Delivered For Us’: Mike Tomlin Excited To Have ‘Really Good Football Player’ Mason Rudolph Back

After one year apart, the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Mason Rudolph reunited this offseason. Rudolph signed a two-year deal to return to the Steel City, where he spent the first six seasons of his NFL career.

Now, with uncertainty at the quarterback position as the Steelers await a decision from 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, Rudolph could find himself in line to be the Steelers’ starting quarterback once again.

For Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, there’s experience there with Rudolph, who started the final three games of the 2023 season, leading the Steelers to three straight wins and helping them get into the playoffs, where they lost in the AFC Wild Card to the Buffalo Bills on the road.

That experience with Rudolph, and the growth and development that occurred in that moment, has Tomlin and the Steelers excited to have Rudolph back.

“I just think anytime you experience something with somebody, there’s growth and [it’s] acknowledged in that regard. And certainly, the way he smiled [in] the face of adversity and delivered for us was significant, but not that I was shocked by it or didn’t think it was within his framework of capabilities,” Tomlin said of Rudolph returning to the Steelers, according to video via The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo on X. “So, we’re excited about having him back, not only in terms of his talents, but the guy that he is.

“He’s a really good teammate. He’s a really good football [player].”

Mike Tomlin on Mason Rudolph in 2023: “The way he smiled in the face of adversity and delivered for us was significant.” pic.twitter.com/vfo1Y8qwde — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) March 31, 2025

Rudolph, ironically, came to the Steelers’ rescue late in the 2023 season right around Christmas, helping turn their season around in a major way.

After stepping into the lineup late in Week 15 in a blowout loss on the road to the Indianapolis Colts, Rudolph was named the starter for Week 16 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. He delivered in a big way in a 34-11 win, hitting wide receiver George Pickens for touchdowns of 86 and 66 yards and also connecting with Pickens on a 44-yard completion to set up a Chris Boswell field goal in that blowout win.

Rudolph gave the offense a jolt, opening up a downfield passing attack the Steelers hadn’t seen largely all season.

Then, on the road in Week 17, Rudolph again had a strong game, helping lead the Steelers to a 30-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Rudolph threw for 274 yards, hooking up with Pickens nine times for 130 yards and hitting wide receiver Diontae Johnson on a 42-yard completion as well. Opening up the passing game helped the ground game as Pittsburgh ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns, providing a balanced offensive attack that the Seahawks couldn’t stop.

Rudolph kept things rolling in the regular-season finale, leading the Steelers to a win over the Baltimore Ravens, highlighted by a 71-yard touchdown pass to Johnson. Then, in the AFC Wild Card Round, Rudolph had some moments, but it wasn’t enough as the Steelers fell to the Buffalo Bills, 31-17, with Rudolph throwing a killer interception in the end zone in the second quarter that turned into a Buffalo scoring drive.

He stepped into a situation that was dire with the Steelers floundering, having lost three straight games to the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots and Colts. Rudolph hadn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game since the 2021 season to that point, but he hit the ground running and looked quite good doing it, which fired everyone up in the locker room and in the fan base.

Now, after a season in Tennessee where he had some good moments, Rudolph is back in Pittsburgh with a chance to solidify an uncertain quarterback room. He’s a guy who is well-regarded in the locker room and has shown at times as the starter that he can be a good NFL QB, too.