Hall Of Fame LB Jack Ham Endorses Potential Steelers QB Draft Target Jaxson Dart

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is gaining quite a bit of steam coming out of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine as most likely the third quarterback off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft behind Miami (FL)’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

Dart could theoretically be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ selection at No. 21 overall in the first round, especially with Pittsburgh needing a quarterback, and the Steelers having shown some interest in Dart with interviews at both the Senior Bowl and the Combine.

The possible selection of Dart for the Steelers, particularly in the first round, has many Steelers fans and media feeling a bit squeamish, with Dart being in a bad quarterback class and having similar traits to former Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

But one former Steeler is all about Dart as the Steelers’ next quarterback. That would be Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Penn State football radio broadcaster Jack Ham. Ham apparently texted 93.7 The Fan’s Joe Starkey regarding Dart and which Starkey read his endorsement of Dart.

Check out the video.

A Steelers legend joins @JoeStarkey1 in liking quarterback Jaxson Dart. Should the #Steelers draft the Ole Miss QB in the first round? @KDPomp Full discussion: https://t.co/oZQ0UJDBJm pic.twitter.com/4TQf4sRsli — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) March 5, 2025

Some high praise there from Ham, who happened to see Dart in person a few years ago when Penn State lost to Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30, 2023. That day, Dart lit up Penn State to the tune of 379 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-25 Ole Miss win.

Now, a little over a calendar year later, Dart is ready to take the next step into the NFL. He measured in at 6022, 223 at the Combine with 9 1/2-inch hands, though he did not do any field testing.

In three seasons with the Rebels, Dart threw for 10,617 yards and 72 touchdowns and just 22 interceptions. He completed 65.7% of his passes under head coach Lane Kiffin and added 1,498 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in his three seasons.

He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2024 and was named the Gator Bowl MVP following his final game with Ole Miss.

We’ll see what the Steelers do at quarterback here in the week ahead of the start of the new league year, whether that’s re-signing one of Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, or waiting until the legal tampering period on March 10 to start talking to other free agent QBs like Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones and maybe even Aaron Rodgers.

But if they go into the draft needing a quarterback and want to take one in the first round, Dart could be an answer. Jack Ham would certainly be on board from the sound of things.

Check out Alex Kozora’s scouting report on the Ole Miss QB below.