Graziano Believes Steelers Will Target QB ‘Relatively Early’ In Draft Even If They Sign Aaron Rodgers

In recent years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have found themselves slightly directionless at quarterback. They tried to find Ben Roethlisberger’s successor in Kenny Pickett. However, it quickly became apparent he wasn’t their long-term answer. Now, they’re stuck trying to fill that void under center with veterans past their prime. Aaron Rodgers seems most likely to be the Steelers’ next starting quarterback. However, ESPN insider Dan Graziano believes the Steelers will try to draft a quarterback early, even if Rodgers is on the team or not.

“The preference would be to get Aaron Rodgers,” Graziano said Thursday on ESPN’s NFL Live. “If they don’t get him, even if they do get him, I think the Steelers also anticipate addressing the quarterback position relatively early in the draft, be that in the first round or on Day 2.”

That’s slightly surprising. The Steelers’ pursuit of Rodgers makes it seem like they want to do everything they can to compete for a championship this year. However, drafting a quarterback in the first round likely wouldn’t help make that happen. That’s a move aimed at the future, especially if they sign Rodgers.

If the Steelers don’t land Rodgers, taking a quarterback on Day 1 might make a little more sense. It still might not be their best move, though. Quarterback does not look like a strength of this draft class. After the top two guys, there seems to be a significant drop off. Even then, the top prospects aren’t squeaky clean. Drafting the third or fourth best quarterback at 21 could hurt the Steelers more than it helps.

That could put the Steelers in a similar position to when they drafted Pickett. That was a weak quarterback draft class, but the Steelers felt like they had to draft someone high. That left the Steelers tied to Pickett for a few years and put them in the position they find themselves in now.

At the moment, the Steelers are without a second-round pick because of the DK Metcalf trade. If Graziano is correct, then the Steelers could wait to use their third-round pick on a quarterback. That wouldn’t be a terrible decision.

They aren’t likely to land an immediate contributor there, but it might be worth taking a chance on a signal caller. Right now, the Steelers’ quarterback room consists of Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. Even if they sign Rodgers, adding a rookie to that room wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.

Whatever happens, it sounds like the Steelers will try to inject some youth into their quarterback group. While doing so in the first round might be unwise, taking a shot in the third round could be beneficial. It also probably wouldn’t preclude them from going after a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 draft, which seems like a stronger class. They can’t continue to put a Band-Aid on the position.