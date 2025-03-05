‘Got To See It To Believe It:’ Chris Simms Unsure If Justin Fields Can Elevate Steelers

Free agency is right around the corner, and things are starting to shake up in the NFL. However, before the Pittsburgh Steelers can do anything, it feels like they need to find their starting quarterback. Recent reports seem to indicate that Justin Fields will be their first target. With the options available, re-signing Fields doesn’t sound too bad. Chris Simms isn’t sure if that will make the Steelers any better in 2025, though.
“Do you think Justin Fields excites the fan base going into the future as an answer?” Simms asked Wednesday on Pro Football Talk. “Again, I like Fields [as] a better answer than Russell Wilson, but I’m not sure I’m sitting here going, ‘Yeah, run it back with Justin Fields, Steelers. Let’s do it. I think, yeah, you guys can take the next step there.’
“No, I’m a little bit in the camp of I’ve got to see that to believe that. I’ve got to see it to believe it first.”
Simms isn’t wrong to be wary of the Steelers bringing back Fields. Although Fields still has a ton of potential, it seems unlikely the former first-round pick will ever be a franchise quarterback. He’s an exciting player, but he’s also deeply flawed.
Look at how he performed last year. It was a small sample size, only being six games, but it gave a rough idea of where Fields is. He threw for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and only one interception. While his arm talent is stupendous, he has issues seeing the field. That’s plagued him throughout his NFL career. If that continues to bother him, he’ll more than likely remain limited as a passer.
However, there are still a lot of positives with Fields. Through those six games, he did a great job protecting the football. Also, his athleticism was a huge asset for the Steelers. He scored five rushing touchdowns, and his presence helped give the Steelers’ red-zone offense some life. Without him, they sputtered in that area.
Having a full offseason worth of work as the Steelers’ starter might help Fields improve, too. Can he be better this year than Wilson was in 2024? There’s hope the answer is yes, but nothing is guaranteed. The Steelers have other issues besides quarterback as well. They might find themselves sneaking into the postseason and losing in the first round again. It’s far too early to tell, though. There’s a long offseason ahead.