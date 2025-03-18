‘Good Chance’ George Pickens Isn’t Part Of Week 1 Roster, Predicts Beat Writer

While some who cover the Pittsburgh Steelers think WR George Pickens will play out the final year of his rookie deal with the team, not everyone is convinced. Offering a contrasting opinion to Mark Kaboly, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Joe Rutter likes the odds of Pickens being bounced before the regular season opener.

“I don’t think it’s a foregone conclusion,” Rutter told the Trib’s Tim Benz on his Breakfast with Benz podcast that aired Sunday. “But think there is definitely a good chance. I mean, I don’t think there’s any way they extend him. I think you could play out the final season or they trade him. But I think they could still make a move.”

Pittsburgh’s biggest move of the offseason came by trading for Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf, giving him a $150 million deal in the process. A radical move for a normally careful franchise that certainly doesn’t bode well for Pickens’ future.

Even if Pittsburgh wants to keep both on roster for 2025, and odds are it does, Pickens could create enough of a stink to force his way out. This offseason, receivers who have asked for trades have gotten them. Deebo Samuels exited San Francisco while Metcalf got his wish from Seattle. Even with the headaches he causes, there would be a strong market for a young, talented receiver like Pickens. Only working on an oil rig is more dangerous than trading for a Steelers receiver but some team will bite.

If such a move where to take place, Rutter thinks it’ll come within the next five weeks.

“I think by the draft, they’ll have everything pretty much in place,” he said. “I could still see a draft-day trade coming with them to move Pickens to maybe get a second rounder.”

A move before, or during, the draft makes sense. It would allow Pittsburgh to add a rookie receiver back rather than digging through the veteran couch cushions in the ensuing months. But Rutter’s projected price tag might be a rung too rich. Metcalf fetched a second and Pickens isn’t quite as revered. Knowing trading for him would also require a long-term deal, unless a team wants to chance losing him after 2025, a third rounder is probably the top selection Pittsburgh could get for him. But unless Pickens forces the Steelers to follow their “volunteers, not hostages” mentality, Pittsburgh’s aim will be to let the season ride.