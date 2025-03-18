‘Go On And Do Great Things’: Cam Heyward Happy For Najee Harris, Feels Like Chargers ‘Match Made In Heaven’ For Him

After the Pittsburgh Steelers declined his fifth-year option last May, it was all but certain that the team and Najee Harris would part ways after the 2024 season.
Though there was some hope at times that an extension could be worked out with the bruising running back, that ultimately wasn’t meant to be. Harris signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, giving Chargers’ head coach Jim Harbaugh the big, physical running back he’s coveted.
It also returns Harris home to the West Coast, where he could thrive in Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s run-heavy scheme.
On the latest episode of his “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” podcast, Heyward said it’s sad to see Harris go, but he believes his former teammate landed in a great spot.
“Man, I got a lot of respect for Najee. I think, what, he had 1,000 yards every year he was in the league. I think that is very underrated. And fans always wanted more but didn’t understand the work Najee would put in,” Heyward said, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “One of the hardest workers. Sometimes you gotta protect him from himself, but when it came to ball, Naj was always locked in. Great person. The only thing I hate about talking about this stuff like, is like, we make it sound like a eulogy. It’s not. Like, the dude’s still alive, he’s still kicking, like he’s going to go on and do great things. It’s just not with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and I’m excited for him.
“I think he’s gonna have a bright future there. He’s already a West Coast guy, so I think it feels like a match made in heaven.”
The respect for Harris within the locker room was apparent throughout his Steelers tenure. He was a hard-working player who went about his business the right way. You never had to question his work ethic or commitment.
Harris showed up consistently, and the 1,000-yard seasons four straight years might not mean what it once did, but it’s still not something to gloss over considering he was the only running back in the NFL to do so during that span.
While it was fair to want more out of Harris from an explosive-play standpoint and a yards-per-carry average, especially considering he was a first-round draft pick, he always showed up, fought for every single blade of grass and had the most important ability for the Steelers: availability.
It is tough that they lost him, especially on a one-year deal, but Harris lands in a good spot with the Chargers. He’s back home and lands in an offense that has a good offensive line and a star quarterback as well, which could unlock another level to Harris’ game.
And even while Harris took a bit of a shot at the Steelers’ facility and hinted at him being improperly used in Pittsburgh, there’s no bad blood, only love for Harris and what he accomplished during his time in Pittsburgh. The Steelers will see him in 2025, too.
Check out the full episode of “Not Just Football with Cameron Heyward” below.