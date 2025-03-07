GMFB’s Kyle Brandt Questions If Justin Fields Can Trust Steelers To ‘Not Abandon Him’ Midseason Again

In just a few days, the NFL’s legal tampering window will open for free agents, which could make for a great opportunity for a young quarterback like Justin Fields to gauge his market and see what else could be out there.
The Pittsburgh Steelers seemingly don’t want him to hit the market but Fields holds most of the leverage right now with the Steelers in need of a quarterback and reportedly wanting to move forward with him. With that, Fields can ask for a specific price and some assurances, such as the starting job and a long runway for the season as the QB1.
That reason alone is why Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt believes Fields is the most intriguing free agent quarterback, primarily due to the situation in Pittsburgh. For Brandt, he sees it’s clear that the Steelers want Fields, but does Fields want the Steelers after being benched entering Week 7 for Russell Wilson and never really being given an opportunity down the stretch despite the offense playing so poorly?
“That was a really, really interesting thing that happened to him last year. He was cruising, he was winning, and then he was sitting on the bench for the rest of the season. And now the fascinating part is depending on what you read and what you believe, the Steelers are looking to bring him back and that the ship has sailed with Russ and that Justin Fields may be the guy,” Brandt said, according to video via NFL Network. “So if they want Justin Fields, my question is, does Justin Fields want them? Because with this draft and this free agency market, Justin Fields somehow, who was on the bench for most of last season, has what appears to be something approaching leverage.
“And if I’m Justin Fields and the Steelers [are] like, yeah, you’re gonna be the guy, we wanna sign you to something. I just wanna make it clear, if I’m Justin Fields, I am your guy for 2025, ride or bleeping die. And I don’t wanna hear something where we agree to it and I’m your guy and then what do I do, tune into the draft and you draft somebody in the second round. No, I am your guy. I want you to shape your offense around me.”
Last season Fields opened as the Steelers’ starter due to Russell Wilson’s calf injury. Fields started the first six games of the season, going 4-2, throwing five touchdown passes and rushing for five touchdowns, all while throwing just one interception. He cleaned up a lot of mistakes he made in Chicago, and played smart, sound football in OC Arthur Smith’s scheme.
But ahead of Week 7 against the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin made the switch, going “lone ranger” despite many within the building wanting to stick with Fields. After that switch, Fields rarely saw the field again, outside of a few snaps here and there in special packages to give defenses another thing to worry about.
Now, though, Fields has some leverage. All reports indicate that Pittsburgh wants Fields back as its starting quarterback. But nothing has come together just yet, which makes sense considering Fields can hold out for a perfect situation financially and from some guarantees on the field.
“Justin Fields has something that feels like leverage. And if I’m him, I’m waiting and I’m answering every phone call and then we’ll see if I wanna go to the Steelers again and can I trust them to not abandon me in the middle of the season like they did last year,” Brandt said.
Brandt makes a good point. Fields will have some suitors, like the Jets and Raiders. Could he be the starting quarterback there with some assurances that he’d get a full season to prove himself? In those shaky situations, even with new head coaches and GMs, that is never a guarantee. Pittsburgh seems to have quite a few believers in him within the front office and on the coaching staff, though.
That has to matter eventually. Hopefully the two can remain a tandem moving forward, because it’s best for both parties.