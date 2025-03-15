Giants And Steelers Contracts For Aaron Rodgers Aren’t ‘Far Apart,’ Says Russini

While the New York Giants seem to hold the financial edge over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, the gap isn’t large. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, who shared news earlier this week of the Giants’ better offer, made note the Steelers’ contract is competitive.

“I wouldn’t call them far apart,” Russini said during a Friday appearance on 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller. “New York knows they had to add a little sugar on it. Because their situation’s different than Pittsburgh.”

Meaning, if money was equal, the Steelers are an obvious choice for a more stable organization and better chance to win. Despite Pittsburgh’s struggles getting over the playoff hump, New York hasn’t even been able to play into January. Since their 2011 Super Bowl season, they’ve made the postseason just twice and just once over the past eight seasons.

The disparity between the two franchises makes Rodgers’ choice seemingly a no-brainer. But nothing with Rodgers comes obvious or easy and there are reasons for him to pick New York. He lives in the area and wouldn’t need to move, has WR Malik Nabers to throw to, and evidently could make a few more dollars by picking the Giants.

“New York knows that,” Russini said of the Steelers’ franchise advantage. “They’re not dumb. They’re aware. So paying him a little bit more money can obviously be enticing. We know money talks.”

Knowing the Steelers’ business model, they’re unlikely to get into a bidding war. Their offer is their offer, just as it was for Justin Fields, who turned the franchise down to take a better contract with the New York Jets. If Rodgers does the same, money will likely be a factor. And Pittsburgh will have to take a hard look at themselves and wonder why they’re low-balling the most important position in sports in an offseason where there’s few other alternatives.