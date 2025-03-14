Giants Offering Aaron Rodgers More Money Than Steelers, Says Insider

When it comes to convincing QB Aaron Rodgers to sign, the New York Giants’ wallet is speaking louder than the Pittsburgh Steelers’. As both teams await a decision from Rodgers, the Giants have the leg-up when it comes to contract. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, New York’s offer is more attractive, at least financially.

“From what I understand, the New York Giants are the team right now that has offered the most,” Russini told co-host Chase Daniel on their Scoop City podcast.

How much more the Giants are offering than the Steelers and whether that’s in overall value or in the details, such as guaranteed money, is unknown. But it’s not a shocking report knowing the New York Jets out-bid Pittsburgh in pursuit of Justin Fields. If Rodgers is being offered a two-year deal, which makes sense for cap purposes, the Steelers may not have guaranteed money in the second year. Reportedly, they didn’t in their offer to Fields, while the Jets offered guaranteed money in 2026, making their deal more enticing.

Yesterday, the PPG’s Gerry Dulac reported the hold-up in Rodgers’ decision isn’t about money. While that may sound like a contradiction, both could be true. Perhaps the Giants are offering more money. And perhaps Rodgers isn’t swayed by the higher dollar amount and is truly contemplating what decision is best for him. What franchise makes more sense, what city is more desirable, and perhaps even if he wants to play football again. The longer he waits, the more plausible it is he’s considering if he wants to subject his body to the rigors of another long season.

But assuming he plays, the most likely outcome, signing with Pittsburgh won’t be strictly a financial decision. It would show he believes the Steelers give him the best chance to end his career on a high note, while joining the Giants runs the risk of a repeat with the Jets. Trashed in the New York media, a losing season, owners cleaning house and firing head coach and general manager. Pittsburgh also offers familiar faces, like former Jets CB Brandon Eichols, who wasn’t bashful about making his pitch.

Russini notes Rodgers’ camp has informed teams he’ll make a decision “soon.” But that timetable could mean anything. Tonight. Tomorrow. Relative to the Earth’s history, “soon” could be within 100,000 years. The longer he waits, the more the Steelers will have to consider a Plan B.