Gerry Dulac Doesn’t See Steelers Re-Signing Russell Wilson

Waiting on a decision from 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers has the Pittsburgh Steelers in a rough place at the most important position in sports.

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly out on Rodgers, taking away one intriguing landing spot for the future Hall of Famer. Now, it’s down to the Steelers and New York Giants, or retirement.

Should the Steelers miss out on Rodgers, their options are quite limited. One of those options remains Russell Wilson, who hasn’t signed yet and is seemingly waiting in limbo regarding a Rodgers decision.

For the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, it doesn’t seem like much of a possibility that the Steelers will re-sign Wilson if they miss out on Rodgers. In his latest chat with readers Wednesday, Dulac shot down the notion that the Steelers could pivot to Wilson depending on Rodgers’ decision.

“After all this time, when they could have made that decision a long time ago, no,” Dulac said when asked the possibility of the Steelers re-signing Wilson.

Dulac’s answer comes just eight days after he reported that Wilson could return to the Steelers if the team and Rodgers couldn’t reach an agreement.

On March 11, Dulac tweeted the following: “It’s possible Russell Wilson could return to the Steelers if ongoing discussions with Aaron Rodgers fail to result in a financial agreement, per multiple sources.”

Things can change in a hurry in the NFL landscape but going from reporting a little over a week ago that Wilson could return depending on Rodgers to now stating he doesn’t see it as a possibility at all is rather interesting.

Though Wilson might still want to return, it seems like the Steelers are moving on without him, especially after how the 2024 season ended with him at the helm.

Wilson started 11 regular-season games, going 6-5 and helping lead Pittsburgh to the playoffs. But in the AFC Wild Card Round, the Steelers were blown out by the Baltimore Ravens, 28-14, ending their season with a five-game losing streak in which the offense under Wilson didn’t score more than 17 points down the stretch.

Also, Wilson reportedly clashed with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith late in the season after Smith handcuffed him, not allowing him to change plays at the line of scrimmage. Wilson downplayed the rift with Smith during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, but the headlines weren’t pretty, and the ship seemingly sailed in Pittsburgh for Wilson.

He’s down to precious few options himself when it comes to potential starting jobs.