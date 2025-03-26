George Pickens Is ‘Very Misunderstood’, DeMarvin Leal Says, Wants To ‘Outdo You’

Rather than trade George Pickens, the Steelers traded for DK Metcalf to add to their receiver room. While it’s still possible that they move Pickens, indications are they don’t intend to do so. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, he has a pivotal season ahead of him. He still has to prove his full potential on the field while also showing growth off it.

Despite public concerns about his antics, the Steelers have stood by Pickens. While they won’t shy away from calling out some of his immaturity, they have consistently supported him and his process. That goes not just for the coaches, but also his teammates, who see him differently behind closed doors.

“George is very misunderstood”, Steelers teammate DeMarvin Leal told the Psychotic & Iconic Sports podcast. “This is damn near my locker buddy, so you see and you hear everything. I just think he’s emotional about everything. He hates to lose. He loves to win. He loves to get the freakin’ ball. He loves to make people look stupid in the process”.

The Steelers drafted Leal in the third round in 2022, the same year they drafted George Pickens in the second. These two young players have grown up together, though Pickens has by far had the bigger spotlight on him. There are both good and bad reasons for that, though, even if those in the locker room have more insight.

By and large, Leal didn’t say anything about Pickens that hasn’t been assumed about the mercurial receiver. His reputation is that of a competitor driven by his emotions, but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t control them better.

Leal provided insight into Pickens’ makeup.

“He wants to get into your head. He wants to play around with you. It only makes him better at the end of the day”, Leal said. “You got him and Joey [Porter Jr.] going at it in practice and they were already talking mess to each other before practice even started. Then you get in practice and them two [are] going at it all practice long. When he’s in the game, he just wants you to give him completely your best so he can outdo you”.

A fourth-year player, George Pickens believes he should already have three Pro Bowls to his name yet has none. During his career, he has caught 174 passes for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns. He missed three games late last season, halting his efforts for another 1,000-yard year.

During the 2024 season, Pickens caught 59 passes for 900 yards and 3 touchdowns. In an initial five-game stretch with Russell Wilson, he caught 29 for 487 and 3 touchdowns. Had he played a full healthy season with Wilson, those numbers prorate to 82 for 1,380 and 9.

Now with DK Metcalf on the other side for the Steelers, George Pickens will have to share the spotlight. Perhaps with a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, though, that won’t matter so much. The Steelers know they need to try to feed him, one way or another. Part of the problem had been a simple lack of talent enabling them to do just that.