Garafolo: Giants Showed Interest In Mason Rudolph Before Steelers Signed Him Back

The New York Giants are searching far and wide for Aaron Rodgers backup plans. The Pittsburgh Steelers took one name off their board. Last week, the Steelers signed Mason Rudolph before the Giants had a chance to make an offer. Appearing on NFL Network Tuesday morning, insider Mike Garafolo noted New York’s interest in Rudolph.

“Last week, Joe Flacco and Russell Wilson paid their visits with to the New York Giants,” Garafolo told Good Morning Football. “They were also going to have a Zoom with Mason Rudolph but then he decided to go with the Steelers. So they’re going through all these veteran options.”

Mike Garafolo said the Giants were going to have a Zoom meeting with Mason Rudolph but he decided to sign with the Steelers pic.twitter.com/K8x3SxqtGB — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 18, 2025

Post-COVID, Zoom meetings have often substituted for in-person meetings. They’re easier to schedule and more efficient, especially during a part of the offseason where coaches and general managers dot the country on the Pro Day trail. But that meeting never happened after Pittsburgh swooped in to sign to sign Rudolph to a two-year deal. Missing out, the Giants are visiting with Jameis Winston.

As noted at the time, Rudolph had multiple suitors. That included the chance to return to the Tennessee Titans where he could’ve battled presumed No. 1 pick Cam Ward for the starting job. The Giants seemingly would’ve offered the same opportunity as Pittsburgh, no worse than a top backup spot. But Rudolph went with the team that drafted him, showing there were no hard feelings over being stuck as the No. 3 quarterback for most of 2023 until the Steelers turned to him for the final three weeks.

If Rodgers doesn’t sign with Pittsburgh, Rudolph could battle for the starting role this summer. Bridges with Russell Wilson might not be able to be mended and he at least has options with the Cleveland Browns showing interest in him.

If it’s Rudolph, a similar-tier veteran, and a mid-round rookie, the Steelers will have a full-blown training camp battle. This time, it might be Rudolph leading the group unlike in 2022 when he was clearly third fiddle behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.