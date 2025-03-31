Garafolo: Aaron Rodgers Had Throwing Session With DK Metcalf Over The Weekend

If you were hoping for a positive update as it pertains to Aaron Rodgers in the midst of Mike Tomlin’s uncertainty at the AFC coaches media breakfast, I’ve got you covered. Mike Garafolo reported this morning that Rodgers had a throwing session with DK Metcalf over the weekend at UCLA.
“Look, it is a process for Aaron Rodgers and my understanding is the latest step in the process was over the weekend at UCLA, he threw to DK Metcalf,” Garafolo said via NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “They did have a throwing session, the two of them together, according to sources informed of that workout. So Rodgers is going through the process and checking all the boxes, and I assume it was a good throwing session there with him and Metcalf.
“So we’ll see if that leads to him saying, ‘You know what? I’m fully in. I like that guy. I like that target right there.'”
Metcalf was already training in the area and Rodgers lives there, so it makes sense that they would get in a throwing session given the interest between Rodgers and the Steelers.
That he is taking the time to get in some practice reps with Metcalf is encouraging. Mike Tomlin gave no update or timeline on a Rodgers decision and left it open with the possibility of this thing dragging on until training camp. With a meeting between Rodgers and the Steelers a couple weeks ago and now a throwing session with Metcalf, those may be the last updates we get for a while.
The meeting reportedly went well, and it seems like the throwing session was positive too. I can’t imagine that a quarterback would come away from a session with Metcalf being anything less than impressed. Rodgers has been in the league long enough to play with tons of talented receivers, but none of them are the physical freak that Metcalf is.
At 6-4, 210 pounds with a 4.33-second 40-yard dash, there aren’t many receivers in the history of the league who can rival his physical attributes. Keep in mind he is just one half of the Steelers’ impressive starting WR tandem. If he’s impressed with Metcalf, just think how impressed he would be with him and George Pickens together.
Rodgers had Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb in their prime as the best receiving tandem of his career, but Metcalf and Pickens have every chance to rival that if the quarterback play is any good.
With the New York Giants out of the running and the Minnesota Vikings offering no guarantees of an open position, all signs continue to point to Rodgers signing with the Steelers. The blockbuster trade for Metcalf just before free agency is already paying off in a small way as Metcalf serves as an impressive recruiting tool for Pittsburgh.