Fowler: Justin Fields Wants To ‘See How Teams View Him’ In FA Market, Remains Open To Pittsburgh Return

The clock is ticking down to the final hours before the start of the legal tampering period. By this time tomorrow, several major signings will have already occurred across the NFL. Most likely, one of those will be the Pittsburgh Steelers signing their quarterback for the 2025 season (and maybe beyond). Atop the list has been bringing back Justin Fields after trading for him a year ago.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on X, Fields remains open to a return, but not before seeing what else is out there.

“Both sides have discussed a reunion and have been open to it, but Fields wants to test the market to truly see how teams view him and make an informed decision,” Fowler wrote. “The Jets’ interest has percolated since before the combine.”

There was reportedly mutual interest between Fields and the Jets a few weeks ago before the start of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. According to Fowler, the Jets’ interest has been growing since then and it seems quite possible that Fields remains intrigued given that he is expected to test the free agent market.

Unfortunately for the possibility of Fields returning to Pittsburgh, this is not a positive sign. The Steelers can’t afford to sit on their hands and wait for a response from Fields that may never come. If they wait, they risk Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers, and other veteran quarterbacks finding homes elsewhere.

Fields obviously welcomes the extra interest from teams around the league. A year ago, the Chicago Bears, who drafted him in the first round three years prior, were forced to trade him for a conditional sixth-round pick due to a lack of interest. His six starts with the Steelers and a generally weak FA quarterback class have him positioned nicely to earn some money.

According to former NFL agent Joel Corry via CBS Sports, Fields is projected to get a one-year deal worth $12.5 million (or $15 million with incentives). For what it’s worth, the Steelers are reportedly expected to make an offer on top FA QB Sam Darnold, which would be worth quite a bit more than Fields. Even having interest in Darnold likely tells us that the Steelers are getting nervous about the Fields situation in free agency.

Whatever he decides, if he waits to long, the Steelers will be forced to move on. Fields could find himself with one less suitor in a hurry if he drags his feet through the process.