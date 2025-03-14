Fowler: Ex-Steelers OL Nate Herbig Signing With Commanders

The Herbig brothers have been split up. Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Nate Herbig is exiting the city, signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The #Commanders are signing offensive lineman Nate Herbig to a one-year deal, per source. Six-year veteran adds to Washington’s mix at guard. Herbig was hurt last season but is healthy now. pic.twitter.com/pC5ASwFDSm — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2025

Herbig missed the entire 2024 season with a torn labrum, a freak injury suffered in the final hour of the team’s last training camp practice. He entered the summer as the Steelers’ starting center before being pushed by rookie Zach Frazier in the days leading up to his shoulder injury.

Herbig signed with Pittsburgh ahead of the 2023 season, appearing in all 17 games and making two starts after injuries struck the Steelers’ offensive line.

Before joining the Steelers, Herbig spent several years with the Philadelphia Eagles and the 2022 season with the New York Jets. In his opening press conference after inking a deal with Pittsburgh, Herbig made a public push for the team to draft his brother Nick Herbig, a linebacker from Wisconsin. The Steelers selected him in the fourth round, leading to a viral family moment. Now, Nate and Nick will play in difference conferences.

Nate Herbig is the third Steelers’ offensive lineman to sign elsewhere this year. Offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. inked a massive $82 million deal with the Tennessee Titans while guard James Daniels signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. Herbig is the latest Steelers free agent to sign elsewhere, Pittsburgh bringing back very few of its own this offseason.

Their departures aren’t surprising but Pittsburgh’s offensive line depth, a strength a year ago, is looking awfully thin. Spencer Anderson and Ryan McCollum are currently the team’s top backup interior linemen while tackle depth is minimal behind Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu. Dylan Cook had a disappointing 2024 after getting hurt and spending the rest of the year on the team’s practice squad.