Former Steelers WR Jamal Agnew Signs With Falcons

While he was never active for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team took a flier on former Jacksonville Jaguars WR/KR Jamal Agnew last season, signing him to its practice squad before he was elevated for the team’s Wild Card Round playoff game. Despite not playing an NFL snap in 2024, Agnew agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with the Atlanta Falcons, per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

As Garafolo notes, Agnew suffered a broken leg late in 2023 with the Jaguars. That may have limited him being full speed last season, and with the Steelers having Cordarrelle Patterson as their kick returner, they didn’t have a huge need for Agnew. He also signed midway through the season, joining Pittsburgh’s practice squad on Nov. 12.

It was an interesting decision to elevate him for the Wild Card Round against the Ravens to potentially give the team some juice in the return game, but he wound up being inactive.

Agnew has 77 receptions for 746 yards and five touchdowns in seven NFL seasons, four with the Detroit Lions and three with Jaguars. Jamal Agnew was an All-Pro returner in 2017 with the Lions, taking back 29 punts for 447 yards and two touchdowns. He was also a Pro Bowl returner in 2022 when he was with Jacksonville, a season in which he had 1,025 all-purpose yards.

He has four career punt-return touchdowns and two career kick-return touchdowns, and he’ll likely compete for a return role for the Falcons.

Former Steelers WR Ray-Ray McCloud could also factor into the return game for the Falcons, and Agnew also provides a little bit of depth at receiver and a downfield threat for QB Michael Penix Jr. The Falcons don’t have a lot of reliable receiver depth behind Drake London, Darnell Mooney and McCloud, so Agnew will have a chance to contribute on offense as well as special teams.