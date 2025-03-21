Former Steeler Nate Herbig Thinks He’ll Have ‘More Fun’ Playing Against Brother Nick

The Pittsburgh Steelers have shown that they like having players on their team who have NFL ties to their family. They’ve employed several pairs of brothers over the years. T.J. and Derek Watt, Terrell and Trey Edmunds, and Cam and Connor Heyward are just a few examples. Nate and Nick Herbig are also brothers who have played for the Steelers at the same time. However, Nate Herbig was a free agent this offseason, and he signed with the Washington Commanders. He sounds excited to get to compete against his brother.

“It was cool,” Herbig said recently during his introductory press conference with the team via Jeff Skversky’s YouTube channel. “Our childhood dream realized together. But I think I’d have more fun playing [against] him.”

It sounds like Herbig loved getting to play with his brother, but he still wants to compete against him. Herbig is an interior offensive lineman, while his brother is an edge rusher, so they could find themselves battling on the field. They got to live out one dream. Now it looks like they’re seeking to fulfill another.

Herbig has been in the NFL since 2019, but he joined the Steelers in 2023. Funny enough, that’s the same year Pittsburgh drafted his brother. They went to different colleges, so 2023 was their first time playing together in quite some time. It also means this will be the younger Herbig’s first year in the NFL where he and his brother are on separate teams.

It was probably nice for the elder Herbig to help his younger brother enter the league. However, now they’re both pros, and they have a chance to face each other. That’s likely just as exciting for them as playing on the same team. While they did practice together with the Steelers, there’s nothing quite like a real NFL game.

Unfortunately, the Herbig brothers are going to have to wait to play against each other. The Steelers aren’t scheduled to face the Commanders this season. Perhaps they’ll meet in a preseason game, but that’s still a little different. Unless the two teams meet in the Super Bowl, which is highly unlikely, the Herbig brothers are going to have to wait to test their mettle against each other in a meaningful game.