Former NFL QB Believes Rams WR Cooper Kupp Would ‘Bring Some Maturity’ To Steelers’ Offense

NFL free agency is fast approaching. It sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers will make a decision at quarterback soon. That won’t be the last move they make, though. It’ll only be the beginning. After that, there are multiple other positions they need to upgrade at. One of their most apparent weaknesses is wide receiver. They could target a free agent or trade for someone like Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp. Former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck believes Pittsburgh is the best fit for Kupp.

“I’m gonna say the Pittsburgh Steelers, in part because they’ve indicated what they’re going to do at quarterback,” Hasselbeck said Tuesday on ESPN’s Get Up. “Maybe isn’t going to be a true difference maker there.

“So, supporting that quarterback, obviously they’ve got Pickens outside, good talent. But how about an inside receiver, kind of bring some maturity, some professionalism, and also some production to that offense.”

Hasselbeck makes a good point. The Rams made it clear they want to trade Kupp, and while he isn’t the same player he once was, he could still be a valuable asset for the Steelers. There were reports last year that the Steelers had an interest in Kupp as well.

At this point, it seems most likely that the Steelers will bring Justin Fields back as their starting quarterback. However, no matter who they bring in, they need a better supporting cast on offense. All of the quarterback options are flawed. One of the best ways the Steelers can balance that out is by adding a receiver like Kupp.

Over the past three seasons, injuries have taken a toll on Kupp. In 2021, he led the league in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He had a historic season, helping the Rams win a Super Bowl, too. The Steelers probably aren’t going to get that version of Kupp. That doesn’t mean he wouldn’t give their team a boost, though.

Entering the NFL in 2017, Kupp’s veteran wisdom might be just as important to the Steelers as what he can do on the field. They don’t really have a veteran leader in their receiver room. Kupp has years of experience being the best pass-catcher on a team. He also helped mentor young players like Puka Nacua. There’s some risk in bringing him in, but he might be a good fit for the Steelers’ young offense.

Of course, acquiring Kupp is easier said than done. The Steelers would likely have to part with draft capital to get a trade done. It’s unclear what Kupp’s price would be, but considering the Rams seem ready to move on from him, it shouldn’t be too much. Just as well, he’s still making a sizable amount of money on a contract that runs through 2026. It might be a good fit, but getting a deal done could be tricky.