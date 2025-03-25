Former NFL GM Pairs Steelers With EDGE Rusher In First-Round Mock Draft

Now two full weeks into the new league year with plenty of big moves made in free agency, the needs for the Pittsburgh Steelers leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft in late April are rather clear: defensive line, running back, quarterback and more defensive line.

One of those needs is not EDGE, particularly outside linebacker, and yet in his latest mock draft for ESPN.com Tuesday morning, former GM Mike Tannenbaum paired the Steelers with an EDGE defender at No. 21 overall.

That would be Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart.

Tannenbaum’s reasoning? To learn from T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith while giving the Steelers another pass-rush option.

“The Steelers still haven’t signed a quarterback, but Aaron Rodgers met with the team late last week and would check that box. If not, Russell Wilson is still a free agent and could return. So I’ll shelve that and address another position. Pittsburgh has two great edge rushers in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, and the toolsy Stewart could learn alongside them while giving the Steelers another option in the rotation,” Tannenbaum writes. “This is a classic ‘traits over production’ pick. Stewart had 1.5 sacks last season. But his traits are great. He’s 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds and runs a 4.59. He also jumped 40 inches in the vertical at the Combine.

“I’m going with the intriguing upside and trusting coach Mike Tomlin to maximize Stewart’s potential.”

Yes, Stewart has great traits, tested through the roof with a 9.99 Relative Athletic Score from Kent Lee Platte, and has great size and length. But for the Steelers to spend a first-round pick on a potential rotational OLB to join the trio of Watt, Highsmith and Nick Herbig — who has two more years left on his rookie contract — would be a waste of a value draft pick.

Especially in this scenario where Tannenbaum still has the likes of Oregon DL Derrick Harmon, Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen, Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, Texas DB Jahdae Barron and Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka on the board.

You can never have enough pass rushers, that much is true. But adding Stewart to an already loaded Steelers linebacker room would be poor asset management. He’s got the size and the length to play defensive end in a 3-4 front if needed, but at 267 pounds he would need to put on at least another 30 pounds.

How would that translate to his game if he were 30 pounds heavier? It’s just not a clean fit whatsoever.

In the scouting report for Steelers Depot, Tom Mead wrote that Stewart can play in multiple schemes but is best served playing in an even-man front.

“He has youth and athleticism on his side, and he has plenty of room to improve. He can play in multiple schemes, but I think a one-gap scheme where he can use his quickness is best. His best fit is as an even-front defensive end, but with added bulk, he could play in an odd front. There is currently a first-round buzz for him, but that may be a little early.

“For a player comp I’ll give you Tanoh Kpassagnon. He was a late second-round pick with a similar build with plus athleticism and raw ability who also had balance questions.”

Doesn’t exactly scream a player who fits the Steelers, especially at No. 21 overall. They already have a former Texas A&M tweener in the trenches who needs to stay healthy in DeMarvin Leal. Adding another tweener with no clear, clean fit feels like a wasted pick in this scenario, especially considering who else is on the board.