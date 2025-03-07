Former NFL DL Wonders Why WR Davante Adams Would ‘Knowingly Sign Up For’ Steelers’ QB Uncertainty

While free agency hasn’t started yet, NFL teams are making several big moves in anticipation of the offseason truly kicking off. That includes several wide receivers being on the market. While some, like DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks, are available to trade for, others were just cut outright, like Davante Adams. Adams has been one of the best receivers in the league for years, and while he’s on the wrong side of 30, the Steelers could target him. Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Canty isn’t sure why Adams would go to Pittsburgh, though.

“I don’t hate it,” Canty said Friday on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike. “I just don’t know why Davante Adams would want it. Given what’s been going on, the quarterback situation that he had to contend with in Las Vegas where it was a revolving door.

“Why would he knowingly sign up for that when there’s so much uncertainty at that position in Pittsburgh. I don’t love that fit, even though Pittsburgh has a need in terms of being able to find another weapon on the outside opposite of Geroge Pickens.”

Canty makes a good point. Adams spent a season-and-a-half dealing with the Las Vegas Raiders having zero direction at quarterback. He probably doesn’t want to put himself in another situation like that. At 32 years old, Adams likely wants to maximize every year he has left in the NFL.

Unfortunately, the Steelers’ quarterback issues might scare off some wide receivers. At the moment, they don’t even have a starter under contract. While it seems like they’re targeting Justin Fields, there’s no guarantee that deal gets done. The Steelers have been in quarterback purgatory since Ben Roethlisberger retired, and it doesn’t seem like that’s going to end any time soon.

That isn’t to say they have no hope of signing players like Adams. If they get a deal done with Fields, they could look more enticing. He’s a young player with a big arm and a ton of athleticism. His teammates have only had good things to say about him, too.

It’s not like the Steelers are bottom feeders, either. Even without a franchise quarterback, they’ve competed for a playoff spot. Some Steelers fans might have soured on Mike Tomlin, but he’s still a draw for players. While Pittsburgh might not be the best destination for Adams, he could still end up there.

The Steelers’ receiver search shouldn’t end with him, though. Adams is one of the best names on the market, but there are other options available. Players like Darius Slayton, Keenan Allen, or Cooper Kupp would also be upgrades for the Steelers. There’s always the draft as well. Missing out on Adams shouldn’t discourage Steelers fans.