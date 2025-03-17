Former NFL DE Believes Browns Could Offer Russell Wilson Better Chance To Win Playoff Game Than Steelers

Coming off an appearance in the playoffs with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and stating publicly multiple times that he planned on returning for the 2025 season and beyond in the Black and Gold, quarterback Russell Wilson finds himself stuck in limbo in free agency.

Wilson is seemingly ready to sign, whether that’s with the Steelers, New York Giants or Cleveland Browns, but the Steelers haven’t shown much interest as far as running it back with him, especially after he went 6-5 in the regular season and then lost in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Now, the pickings are slim for Wilson. Ultimately, he could return to Pittsburgh, depending on what happens with the Aaron Rodgers situation. That seems unlikely though, leaving him with the Giants and Browns as legitimate options as the starter.

Not exactly comforting. But for ESPN’s Chris Canty, a former NFL defensive end with the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants, landing in Cleveland might be best for Wilson.

“And so Russell Wilson, even though the Browns might not be the apple of your eye, it might end up being the best situation for you in terms of being able to revive your career and have a chance to be on a playoff contender,” Canty, appearing on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike Monday, stated. “Because there’s an argument to be made that Cleveland with the second overall pick and with the defense that they have with Myles Garrett fully back on board presents a better chance for Russell Wilson to get into and win a playoff game than the Pittsburgh Steelers currently.”

Wilson visited the Browns last week before departing without a contract, allowing him to visit the Giants. Since then, nothing has happened in the Wilson camp, though former NFL QB and FS1 analyst Chase Daniel stated that he talked to Wilson and that the Super Bowl-winning QB feels “some type of way” regarding how the Steelers have handled the QB situation this offseason, which hasn’t really featured him as a realistic option.

For Canty, that might be a good thing, especially with the Browns. Granted, having the No. 2 overall pick isn’t exactly a calling card for a team in free agency, but the Browns were able to extend Myles Garrett on a historic contract, and they do have a shot at a generational talent like an Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall, which could be enticing.

But having a better shot to win a playoff game in Cleveland right now over Pittsburgh? That’s an insane take from Canty. The Browns have been in the playoffs once since 2020, the year they beat the Steelers in the Wild Card Round. That playoff appearance came in 2023 and they were blown out by the Cleveland Browns.

Last season, Cleveland went 3-14, scoring the fewest points for in the league at 15.2 per game, and allowed the 27th-most points per game at 25.6. Not exactly a dominant defense, and the offense has more issues than just quarterback.

For all the issues the Steelers have at quarterback right now, they’re coming off a playoff appearance and have added wide receiver DK Metcalf and cornerback Darius Slay. They’re slightly better right now than they might have been last season, even with all the players they’ve lost in free agency.

A starting job might be in the cards for Wilson in Cleveland. But he’s not going there to have a better shot at winning a playoff game with the Browns than the Steelers. That’s just a very bad take from Canty, period.