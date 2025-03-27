Former GM Pushes Back On Idea Steelers Playing Comp Pick Game For 2026 QB

One of the engaging subplots of the start of free agency in the NFL is the compensatory pick process. Teams that lose a player to free agency and they sign a big contract elsewhere early in the process, the NFL will reward them with an extra draft pick in next year’s draft. And the Pittsburgh Steelers certainly seem primed to get some comp picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, which would buck recent trends.

Comp picks can be helpful for teams going through a rebuild to restock their depth chart. Those extra picks can also come in handy when a team decides to get aggressive in trading up. You might be able to swing a big move up in the first round without completely gutting your entire draft. Say, to draft a potential franchise quarterback. And maybe that’s exactly what the Steelers and general manager Omar Khan are trying to do, since the 2025 quarterback draft class is less than stellar.

But former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum cautions against betting your entire life savings on that. The focus on compensatory picks is on adding valuable players at low cost.

“It’s just another mechanism to acquire cost-certain players for four years,” said Tannenbaum during a draft media call on Wednesday per audio provided by ESPN Press Room. “Again, for Pittsburgh, I just don’t think you can lock in and say, ‘Hey, next year’s class is gonna be better.’ Because, at the end of the day, we just don’t know. If we were sitting here a year ago today, and we were talking about a Washington State transfer who started his career at Incarnate Word, nobody would say, ‘Oh, he may be the first pick in the draft.’ So, I think there’s just too many variables to sort of target, like, ‘We’re gonna approach it for this year, for this position.’”

Tannenbaum makes a solid point. Arguably the best quarterback in the draft and projected first-overall pick, Miami’s Cam Ward, spent the first two years of his college career at Incarnate Word before transferring to Washington State. But when you have a final year with a 67.2 completion percentage and throw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns, you catch the eye of every scout there is.

Now, that’s an example of unpredictability being a positive thing. But players can get hurt or opt not to come out early. So banking on trading up to snag a quarterback a year ahead of time can be foolish.

But I don’t think planning ahead to make that a possibility is foolish. The Steelers and Khan should prepare each and every year to do as well as they can in the draft. Tannenbaum talked about the element of cost control, and that’s a good thing for general managers when dealing with the salary cap. And if you come across a player you desperately want, quarterback or otherwise, you want to have the ability to move up if needed.

Perhaps Steelers fans shouldn’t get caught up in thinking about trading up for a quarterback in 2026 because of the compensatory picks. But the reality is that the Steelers are hurting for a franchise quarterback.

And the draft will be held in Pittsburgh for the first time in almost 80 years. What better time for Omar Khan to be more aggressive than ever and swing for the fences? But as Tannenbaum said, it’s hard to predict just who will be there and worth the trade-up.