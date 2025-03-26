Former GM Believes Steelers Are ‘Dark Horse’ To Make Big Draft Day Trade

Though most have eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers making an aggressive draft-day trade for a quarterback in 2026, former Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon thinks it could happen next month. Weighing in on the team’s situation Wednesday, Carthon thinks the Steelers could be on the phone if quarterbacks tumble down the board.

“To me, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the dark horse to come up for one of these quarterbacks if they start to fall,” Carthon said for CBS Sports.

Though speculative, his comments are notable considering how recently Carthon was in an NFL front office. He served as the Titans’ general manager the previous two seasons and was just fired in January. His stint was unsuccessful but perhaps his statement comes from NFL connections he undoubtedly still has.

Potential and probable first-round quarterbacks this year are Miami (FL)’s Cam Ward, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart. Ward is the heavy favorite to land with the Titans at No. 1. Sanders’ stock is less certain, and if he slips past the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 and New York Giants at No. 3, he could slide down the board. Dart has gained as much steam as any quarterback, now considered a first-round pick by most draftniks. But if his hype is overstated, he could be available at No. 21.

General manager Omar Khan has been aggressive to move up the board, trading up for OT Broderick Jones in 2023. But a trade to acquire a quarterback would likely require a bigger leap with a greater cost. Without a second-round pick, it could be harder to pull off a trade or, at least, have assets to fill out the rest of a needy-roster that requires a defensive lineman, running back, and more.

Despite speculation about Aaron Rodgers coming to town, Carthon doesn’t think he fits.

“Does Aaron Rodgers feel like a Pittsburgh Steeler?” he said. “Not to me. There’s a certain culture fit that when you think of the Pittsburgh Steelers, you think of a certain caliber of guy. And I don’t know Aaron personally, so I don’t want to go that route. But this doesn’t feel like a good fit for me, especially in Arthur Smith’s offense. And some of the way we’ve seen him call offenses.”

Carthon is going that route even as he says he’s avoiding it. Rodgers may not be a perfect fit, there’s further data we’ll explore on the topic, but he’s the last full-time starter left for Pittsburgh to consider in free agency. If not him, it’s Mason Rudolph, another lower-level veteran, and a draft pick. For a team seemingly spinning its wheels and grasping at anything to try to win a playoff game, it’s hard to even feel like who “feels” like a Steeler these days, anyway.