Florio: Steelers Were ‘Hot On His Trail’ For FB Kyle Juszczyk, Lose Out To 49ers

After trading for WR DK Metcalf and signing RB Kenneth Gainwell, the Pittsburgh Steelers wanted to bring another offensive piece into the fold. Instead, they struck out as FB Kyle Juszczyk returned to the San Francisco 49ers days after being released.

Per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Juszczyk’s visit was more than cursory. The Steelers wanted to sign Juszczyk during his Thursday visit but couldn’t convince him to sign.

“The 49ers made that move at a time when the Steelers were, we’re told, hot on his trail,” wrote Florio Saturday morning. “The Raiders and Lions also had interest, but it came down to Pittsburgh or San Francisco. In the end, the 49ers came through.”

Pittsburgh hosted Juszczyk for a visit Thursday, but he left without a deal, often a sign that money is the obstacle.

Juszczyk took a two-year, $8 million deal to remain with San Francisco. Per Florio, it is almost entirely guaranteed, $7 million of it. Pittsburgh’s contract terms are unknown, but it’s doubtful they came anywhere close to that figure, which likely would’ve required offering guaranteed money into the second year. If it’s something they wouldn’t do for 26-year-old quarterback Justin Fields, they certainly wouldn’t have done it for a 34-year-old fullback.

It is unclear whether Pittsburgh is actively looking for a fullback or merely took the chance to pursue Juszczyk once the opening occurred. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s offense typically features a fullback. In Tennessee, they had Khari Blasingame. In Atlanta, Keith Smith logged between 20 and 25 percent of the offense’s snaps.

The Steelers’ biggest remaining needs are quarterback and defensive line. Pittsburgh remains in pursuit of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is deciding his fate between the New York Giants, Steelers, and potentially the Minnesota Vikings. The prospect of retirement can’t be ruled out.

If Rodgers turns them down, he’ll be at least the third and possibly the fourth offensive player to do so this cycle. Fields, Juszczyk, and Rodgers, with possibly Sam Darnold saying no to the Steelers, depending on how credible you take reports of the team offering him a contract. It would speak volumes about the uninspired state of the offense and the team’s conservative structure regarding guaranteed money, causing them to miss out on their internal and external targets.