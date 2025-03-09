Fittipaldo: ‘Perfect Draft’ For Steelers To Rebuild Defense, Worry About Franchise QB Later

The 2025 NFL Draft doesn’t realistically supply the Steelers with a solution at quarterback any better than what one of their quarterbacks from last season could offer, Ray Fittipaldo believes. To that end, he believes largely that they should put it on the backburner—especially in the first round. Instead, the Steelers should redouble their efforts to make their defense as good as its reputation.

In 2022, the Steelers used their first-round pick on QB Kenny Pickett. He was the first quarterback off the board, despite the fact that they drafted 20th, an obvious red flag. They had better heed this year’s warnings about everyone not named Cam Ward, though, Fittipaldo says. “If he’s not a first-round quarterback for 20 other teams, why would the Steelers want to do that?”.

The Steelers beat writer offered the example of the Denver Broncos, citing their recent defensive focus with players like Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen. They drafted the former in 2022 and signed the latter as a free agent in 2023. CB Patrick Surtain II is another obvious recent investment, a 2021 first-round pick. They ranked third in defensive scoring last year, with a unit in place to support a rookie quarterback. And then they got their rookie quarterback, Bo Nix leading them to the playoffs.

“The state of the Steelers’ defense right now isn’t good”, Fittipaldo said. “If you still want to play that conservative, low-scoring style of game, you need a good defense to do that. I just think this is the perfect draft to build up your defense, and you just get your franchise quarterback later”.

After signing Russell Wilson and trading for Justin Fields, the Steelers didn’t seem to give much consideration to last year’s draft class at quarterback. Of course, the way the draft broke didn’t help them, either. The Steelers drafted at 20, and the top six quarterbacks were already gone by 12.

In fact, no team took another quarterback after Nix at 12 until the New Orleans Saints took a stab at Spencer Rattler—150th overall, in the fifth round. It was the most top-heavy quarterback class in recent history, and the Steelers missed out on all of it.

Virtually everyone agrees that this is not the year the Steelers should be looking for their franchise quarterback. The reason is simple enough, of course: there simply isn’t one realistically available. Arguably the only scenario that’s even plausible is giving everything up for Cam Ward. But why not wait until next year, in that case?

At least as far as the first round is concerned, that seems likely what the Steelers will do. They can still draft a quarterback at some point thereafter, though, some reports indicating a mid-round selection. History suggests it won’t amount to anything, but neither do many first-round quarterbacks.