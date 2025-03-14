First Free Agency Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

And what a week it’s been. The first week of free agency is wrapping up and it’s been a whirlwind of moves and news since Monday at Noon/EST. Pittsburgh’s signed, traded for, and lost players while still being without – as of this writing Thursday night – a starting quarterback.

The Steelers started things off with a bang by trading for Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on Sunday evening, a move that officially processed Thursday afternoon. A blockbuster deal that sent a second rounder to Seattle and gave Metcalf a five-year, $150 million deal to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in Steelers’ history.

Comparatively smaller moves, the Steelers have also signed ILB Malik Harrison, CB Darius Slay, CB Brandin Echols, RB Kenneth Gainwell, and brought back QB Mason Rudolph.

Of course, the headline remains a murky quarterback outlook. Justin Fields left for the New York Jets while the Steelers’ interest is at best cool on Russell Wilson, who is taking tours with Cleveland and the New York Giants. Aaron Rodgers seems to be Pittsburgh’s top choice as he decides between the Steelers, Giants, and perhaps some other path. With limited alternatives, the Steelers will wait for Rodgers to decide.

Several former Steelers have landed elsewhere. OT Dan Moore Jr. cashed in biggest taking an $82 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. RB Najee Harris signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers with WR Mike Williams and CB Donte Jackson joining him. OG James Daniels inked a three-year deal with Miami.

Who knows what will come next. Hopefully by this time next week, the Steelers have more clarity at quarterback. For better or worse. We’ll be here to keep you informed on it all. And thank you for powering us to a single-day site record on Monday.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Of all the moves the team has (and hasn’t) made, grade the Steelers first week of free agency.

2 – Two-part question, yes/no to both. Should the Steelers offer T.J. Watt an extension that tops Myles Garrett’s $40 million per year? Would you do it for more than Maxx Crosby but less than Garrett?

3 – Besides QB, what is Pittsburgh’s biggest positional need?

4 – Choose your 2025 starting QB: Mason Rudolph, Russell Wilson, or Aaron Rodgers.

5 – Predict when we will find out Aaron Rodgers’ decision.

Recap of 2025 New League Year Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Justin Fields signing with the New York Jets. Sam Darnold going to Seattle. Eight of 11 respondents voted for Fields coming back. It may come down to Steven Small who picked Aaron Rodgers. Or Brian Tollini who bet on Russell Wilson returning. Mason Rudolph is back. But that is likely a contingency backup.

Question 2: Steelers Depot respondents named seven free agents for Omar Khan to sign. CB Charvarius Ward with four votes signed with the Colts. WR Chris Godwin re-signed with Tampa. DT Jonathan Allen agreed to terms with the Vikings. Minnesota re-signed CB Byron Murphy. WR Darius Slayton re-signing with the Giants. And CB Nate Hobbs heading to the Packers. But Chargers RB JK Dobbins remains available. We did not list Darius Slay, Kenneth Gainwell, or Brandin Echols.

Question 3: Najee Harris signed a one-year deal for $9 million with the Chargers. But seven folks saw the Raiders landing him. Three pegged his landing spot.

Question 4: Respondents listed six notable Steelers as free agents as of July 1. Cam Sutton with four votes remains unsigned. But G James Daniels signed with Miami. And OT Dan Moore bound for Tennessee. CB Donte Jackson going to the Chargers. Even QB Kyle Allen went to Detroit. But Edge Preston Smith still free.

Question 5: The Raiders signed Elandon Roberts for $3 million. Surprising since Pittsburgh paid Malik Harrison a two-year contract worth $10 million. Harrison is four years younger. But 10 of 11 respondents predicted Roberts re-signing.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions QB Omar Signs Free Agent for Steelers to Sign Najee Plays for in 2025 Steeler still a UFA July 1 Elandon Roberts Re-Signs? SD Consensus Justin Fields Charvarius Ward Raiders Cam Sutton Yes Correct Answers TBD Malik Harrison Chargers TBD No

The 2025 NFL season officially began March 12. It’s been two months since the 2024 regular season ended. We’re tracking a few select questions to see who the best prognosticator is during the 2024 postseason and 2025 preseason. So far,

NAME Total Beaver Falls Hosiery 10 Ted Webb 8 Steven Small 8 Chris92021 7 ThatGuy 7 Brian Tollini 6 hoptown 6 Jason W 6

Although the Steelers season is over, there will be a lot to ponder including which of the 17 unrestricted free agents will be re-signed, draft speculation, and other personnel moves. Hope you all continue responding to the Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions as we progress toward the 2025 season.