‘Everyone’s Frustrated:’ Teams Anxious As Aaron Rodgers Mulls Future, Says Insider

If you have two quarterbacks, you have none. That’s the old saying. While that implies a back-and-forth pair of starters is bad for a franchise, it’s literally true for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have two quarterbacks. Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. But they don’t have a starter. And the longer it takes for Aaron Rodgers to decide his future, the more angst teams feel.

“Everybody is waiting. Everyone’s frustrated, I can tell you that,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini said Thursday morning on GoJo and Golic. “I feel like the New York Giants are almost at a point right now where they’re just ignoring it and they’re just trying to find another plan in case this doesn’t work out. I think the Steelers don’t have as many options. I mean, they’ll obviously go find someone if Aaron Rodgers decides not to play for them. But they’re in a position where they’re just, they’re waiting.”

Officially released Wednesday afternoon, Rodgers can sign with anyone at any time. When he’ll decide is anyone’s guess. Out of the country for weeks earlier this year, he’s back in California and was spotted walking along the beach yesterday, a reminder of the over-the-top media attention and headlines his mere presence brings.

His top two suitors are the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. But teams can only wait for so long, risking being completely screwed if Rodgers rejects them as alternatives come off the board. And teams are acting accordingly. The Giants are visiting with Russell Wilson. The Steelers brought back Rudolph.

But with limited free agents and a weak draft pool, Rodgers has leverage. Russini reports communication with Rodgers himself has been limited.

“No one has had…there’s not been a lot of communication with the player directly,” she said. “Despite the fact that contracts have been discussed.”

It would seem reasonable for Rodgers to speak to front offices before making a decision, especially if the money is similar as the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported (or at least, not an issue Rodgers will be deciding on). If he wants to talk with coaches and higher-ups to make an informed decision, his answer may take even more time to come.

If there’s one thing about Aaron Rodgers, he marches to his own beat. And with the leverage he has, one former GM going as far to say he’s holding the Steelers “hostage,” he has the luxury of being in no rush to make a choice. There’s even the chance he turns down Pittsburgh and New York for the Minnesota Vikings or retirement even if walking away from football seems an unlikely scenario.

Rodgers could make his decision today, tomorrow, or two weeks from now. The Steelers have every right to be frustrated but after creating a murky quarterback outlook, they have no one to blame but themselves.