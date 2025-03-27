ESPN Draft Analyst Calls Steelers ‘Dream Landing Spot’ For QB Shedeur Sanders

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a clear need at quarterback as the Aaron Rodgers saga rounds into its third week, so why shouldn’t they explore every possible option to upgrade the position? Trading up to No. 1 overall to have a chance at Cam Ward is unrealistic, but Shedeur Sanders could be an interesting case if some of the early teams pass on him.

“Could we rule out the Pittsburgh Steelers?” ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller asked during an appearance on NFL Live today. “I remember not that long ago, Pittsburgh traded up to 10 to take an inside linebacker. Pittsburgh will be aggressive at times. Now going from 21 to four, it’s gonna be expensive. That’s gonna be costly…So if you view this as this is an inexpensive year to move up the board, [and] we love Shedeur, can walk right into this building. He can be that option for us with these big receivers on the outside. Pretty good run game. I think Pittsburgh would be a team that you would have to keep an eye on.”

Could the Steelers trade up for Shedeur Sanders if he's still available at No. 4? 👀@nfldraftscout says the Steelers would be a "dream landing spot" for the QB 🍿 pic.twitter.com/NKw8OhLwF0 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 27, 2025

It’s a double-edged sword because this is an inexpensive year to trade up relative to other years, and the fact that there isn’t an abundance of talent at the quarterback position. Notable scouts have stated that none of the QBs this year would have cracked the top six that all got drafted in the first round last year.

If that’s the case, is it really worth trading up to get Sanders, who not everybody is even sold on? Only the Steelers would be able to answer that question with their internal evaluation throughout the pre-draft process. For what it’s worth, there haven’t been any hints of Pittsburgh being interested. There weren’t any reports of them meeting with him at the combine or the East-West Shrine Bowl, and they only sent WR coach Zach Azzanni to the Big 12 Pro Day.

If a pre-draft visit ends up happening, then we can get serious about the possibility of a blockbuster trade.

A big issue with this theory is the fact that the Steelers have the third-worst draft value this year. They traded their second-round pick and they only have six total selections. They could pawn off 2026 picks with the idea in mind of getting some value back via the compensatory system, but that would also squander a prime opportunity at having a wealth of value next year.

Assuming the Titans pick Ward at No. 1 overall, would the Browns and Giants both pass on Sanders? The next few teams that could take a swing at the quarterback position would be the New Orleans Saints (No. 9), Indianapolis Colts (No. 14), and maybe the Seattle Seahawks (No. 18). Your guess is as good as mine how high up the Steelers would have to trade to make it happen. They should only do that if they are in love with the prospect, at which point you give up just about anything to get him.

I personally don’t see a player that is franchise-altering to the point of being worthy for a big move up in the draft order. Not everyone will share that opinion, and that’s okay. Miller thinks it would be a dream fit for Sanders in Pittsburgh.

“That’s a dream landing spot because of what they have on defense,” Miller said. “And those two big playmaking wide receivers that they have.”

Most rookies would love to end up in a situation like Pittsburgh and the winning culture of the franchise. The Steelers have been to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons with mediocre quarterback play and a worse supporting cast on offense. Any rookie with some confidence would love to step into that situation and get a shot at the playoffs in their first season.

For me, I’d rather take a swing in the middle rounds on a guy like Will Howard, Tyler Shough, or even Quinn Ewers later in the draft with the idea of making the big splash in 2026.