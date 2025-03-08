ESPN Analyst Calls Najee Harris One Of The Most ‘Overrated’ Free Agents

While the focus of talk surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers is their quarterback situation, the team also has other pending free agents as well. Names like LB Elandon Roberts, G James Daniels, and RB Najee Harris are all that could garner interest if they hit the market.

However, ESPN’s Seth Walder believes Harris is overrated and could command a contract he is not worth.

“Harris has been better in Years 3 and 4 of his career, but I think his reputation is still coasting off being drafted in the first round in 2021,” wrote Walder. “If I told you there was an available running back who averaged 3.9 yards per carry over more than 1,000 career attempts, had negative rush yards over expectation in three out of four seasons (per NFL Next Gen Stats) and didn’t produce any exceptional receiving numbers, what would that player be worth to you? I don’t think the answer should be very much.”

Harris is the biggest name among the running backs hitting free agency this year, with Los Angeles Chargers’ J.K. Dobbins a close second. Name value does help drive prices up. Additionally, given that this year’s free agent running back class is weaker, coupled with the impact free agent running backs like Derrick Henry and Saquan Barkley had last season, teams may splurge on a running back hoping to reap benefits similar to the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles.

However, Harris is not Henry or Barkley. Harris doesn’t have their breakaway speed and is arguably the second best running back on the Steelers. While Harris has hit 1,000 yards every year of his career, he also receives a bunch of carries. That 1,000 yards per season stat is less impressive when it is coupled with averaging 3.9 yards per carry for his career.

“There have been 32 running backs over the past decade with at least 1,000 carries, and Harris’ 3.9 yards per carry ranks 30th among that group…Harris does offer availability — he has started and played every regular-season game of his career (68) — but his overall numbers are not that far from replacement level. I imagine some team is going to pay him expecting a bit more than that,” wrote Walder.

Despite the downsides that Walder mentions, Harris might be the most durable running back in the NFL. Although he averages 274 carries a season, Harris has not missed a single game in his career. He is a consistent workhorse running back who will give you decent production, with some elite games every now and then.

I think Walder is underrating Harris a bit. Pittsburgh gave him a bad hand with poor quarterback play and an even worse offensive line in Harris’ four seasons wearing the Black and Gold. Despite this, he has still been able to be productive even if he isn’t a superstar. If you put Harris behind a good offensive line, his numbers will probably improve. It’s foolish to expect him to turn into Henry or Barkley, but it makes sense why he would be the highest paid running back in this free agent class.

#Steelers RB Najee Harris has looked very good the last two weeks. Averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Harris looks nimble in the hole and has exploded for big runs two weeks in a row. Slimming down has really paid off. So, too, has an emphasis on attacking downhill again. pic.twitter.com/g9N4RdJfCs — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) October 23, 2024

Free agency normally leads to teams overpaying, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see Harris be overpaid. Due to this, it is likely Harris’ time in Pittsburgh is over, even though if the price isn’t too high I’d like to see him back.

The people expecting Harris to have a team changing impact will be disappointed. But, if he signs to a team with a good offensive line I’m sure he’ll be a quality running back with decent return on investment so long as they don’t give him a Derrick Henry-esque contract.