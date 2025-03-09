ESPN Analyst: 2025 Draft Has Just 14 Players With First-Round Grades

Every draft class has a different flavor, and according to one draft analyst, the top of the 2025 class might leave a bitter taste. ESPN’s Matt Miller released his annual list of players with first-round grades. While there will be 32 players selected in the first round, Miller has just 14 with true first-round grades.

The same list a year ago had 18 players, with a few of those coming at the quarterback position. Notably, there are zero first-round quarterbacks on Miller’s list. That is tough for teams at the top of the draft that will likely reach for Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, and even tougher for teams that may reach for Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, or Jalen Milroe. This QB class gives off 2022 vibes.

While the blue-chip talent and the quarterbacks often make or break the public perception of the draft class’ overall strength, this draft is much deeper than a year ago. After the four round, the talent really fell off a cliff in 2024. This year, there should be solid players at certain position to be found well into the fifth round. Running backs, defensive backs, defensive linemen, and edge rushers are plentiful.

Here are Miller’s first-round grades.

– RB Ashton Jeanty

– WR/CB Travis Hunter

– WR Luther Burden

– TE Tyler Warren

– TE Colston Loveland

– OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

– OT Armand Membou

– OL Will Campbell

– EDGE Abdul Carter

– EDGE Jalon Walker

– EDGE Mykel Williams

– DT Mason Graham

– CB Will Johnson

– CB Jahdae Barron

Notice the lack of defensive linemen on his list. While this is a particularly deep class at the position, he only sees Graham as a bonafide first-round talent. There should be at least four or five defensive linemen that get drafted in the first round, and more if you count some of the tweener edge rushers that will play 4-3 DE.

The same can be said about the running back position. There are over 30 players with draftable grades at the position, but only one in the first round. If Ashton Jeanty falls to the Pittsburgh Steelers, would they be tempted to replace one first-round running back with another? I would think not, but offensive philosophies are beginning to shift across the NFL.

Burden is listed as the only pure wide receiver (depending on what you think of Travis Hunter). Could he end up above Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan? Texas WR Matthew Golden could also be in the mix to go above some of these guys after his blazing-fast 40 time at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. If a player like McMillan makes it to the Steelers at No. 21, I would run the draft card up to the podium to make the selection, but I am skeptical that he makes it that far.

The top two corners are fair, but I think Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison and Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston could be the sleepers here. Morrison could arguably be the top guy if he didn’t have a rough injury history. Hairston’s combine workout turned some heads and could put him in the mix as one of the top guys.

Miller has seven players on offense, six on defense, and then Hunter as the swing player to round out the list. Will the Steelers manage to land a blue-chip talent off this list?