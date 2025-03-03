Eisen: ‘Multiple People’ Hinted Steelers Will Host Packers Week 3 In Ireland

The NFL already announced its inaugural regular season game in Ireland with the Pittsburgh Steelers playing host, but it has yet to announce the date and opponent. According to what Rich Eisen heard while at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, both a week and an opponent may have made their way through the grapevine.

“You know how the Steelers are going to Dublin? I heard who they’re playing,” Eisen said via a clip from The Rich Eisen Show on YouTube. “Multiple people told me this. How would you like to go to Dublin, Ireland, to watch the Steelers host the Green Bay Packers?”

This isn’t the first we have heard about the Steelers hosting the Packers in Ireland. An ESPN radio host in Wisconsin said in early February that the Steelers are reportedly hosting the Packers, though there were other reports that indicated nothing was locked in at the time. Also, Adam Schefter called it “totally plausible” that Steelers-Packers could be the matchup back in January.

The Combine is a place where the entire NFL world comes together, and information can travel quickly through formal and informal conversations throughout the week. Eisen didn’t just hear this from one source. He said it was told to him multiple times.

He made sure to label this as “rumors and conjecture,” but it is in line with previous reports and speculation. To further the rumor, Eisen gave when the Steelers could be hosting the Packers, which would be Week 3, according to conversations he had in Indianapolis.

That is the same rumor that was reported by the Milwaukee ESPN radio host, for what it’s worth.

All signs point to the Steelers hosting the Packers in Week 3, potentially on Sept. 28, for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland. That would be back-to-back years for the Packers playing internationally as they played in Brazil last season in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.