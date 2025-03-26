Dulac: Tomlin, Khan Met With Three Ohio State Offensive Standouts Tuesday Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers take advantage of the pre-draft process like few other teams do. It starts in Mobile, Ala., where Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan and other coaches and front office staff are up close and personal with top prospects at the Senior Bowl, and it continues through the Pro Day circuit and the pre-draft visits. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, the Steelers met with three of Ohio State’s best offensive prospects last night in Columbus ahead of the Pro Day.

“Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan met with 3 Ohio State players of interest last night in Columbus — RBs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson and QB Will Howard,” Dulac wrote on X.

Howard is an intriguing name as the quarterback who led his team to a national championship this past season. Our Alex Kozora was impressed with his tape and gave him a second-round grade in his full scouting report on Howard. He has a big, prototypical frame with NFL quality touch and accuracy that can be his calling card at the next level.

At 6-4, 236 pounds Howard’s frame hearkens back to a dying breed of NFL pocket passers. He isn’t overly athletic, but his size and strength allow him to win in certain running situations.

After four seasons at Kansas State, Howard transferred to Ohio State and completed 309 of his 423 attempts (73 percent) for 4,010 yards, 35 TDs and 10 INTs in 2024. He also rushed for 226 yards and seven TDs on 105 attempts.

He becomes the latest QB the Steelers have showed interest in throughout the pre-draft process. They have also had dinner with Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and a pre-draft meeting with Louisville’s Tyler Shough.

Art Rooney II said the team would be looking for a quarterback in the draft this year and next, so quarterback is definitely in play regardless of whether the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers.

Judkins and Henderson formed a dynamic running back duo at Ohio State. They had to split time in the backfield in Columbus, but both told me at the NFL Combine that they desire to be workhorse backs at the next level.

Judkins played just one season at Ohio State after his first two at Ole Miss. Last season, he had 194 carries for 1,060 yards and 14 TDs with another 161 yards and two TDs through the air.

Henderson was at Ohio State for all four of his college seasons. Last year, he had 144 carries for 1,016 yards and 10 TDs with another 284 yards and a TD through the air. It’s pretty impressive that both eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark while sharing carries and both should be a part of the running back bonanza that is likely to take place on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Our Josh Carney gave a late Day-2 grade to Judkins, who has plenty of power and the right demeanor as a runner but not the long speed to consistently generate explosive plays at the next level. At 5115, 221 pounds, he ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the Combine with a very impressive 11-foot broad jump with a 38.5-inch vertical.

Kozora gave Henderson a third-round grade with his impressive speed and deceptive power for his size, though he pointed out that his tight hips and lack of short-area quickness could create challenges in the NFL. At 5101 and 202 pounds, he ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash with an impressive 38.5-inch vertical.

I could see any of the three being drafted by the Steelers next month, and these meetings with Tomlin and Khan make that more likely to happen.