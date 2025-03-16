Dulac: Steelers Will ‘Certainly’ Draft A WR By The 4th Round

Did the D.K. Metcalf trade take the Steelers out of the wide receiver business in this year’s NFL Draft? Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette certainly doesn’t think so.

During his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, Dulac talked about the Steelers’ current situation at wide receiver. While he lauded the room for being “much improved” following the move and even touting it as a possible strength, he believes the team will look to add in the draft.

“They’re really building up their receiving room,” said Dulac. “I don’t think there’s any question it can become a strength and right now, looks much, much improved. They will address a receiver in the draft probably by day two. Certainly by round four.”

With the Steelers no longer holding a second-round pick following the Metcalf trade, that would mean one of the team’s first three selections would be at wide receiver. Dulac did note that the team still has Roman Wilson, last season’s third-round pick at the position, but failed to bring up Calvin Austin.

Austin is coming off a career-best season, setting personal marks in every major statistical category. Wilson, on the other hand, dealt with injuries throughout his rookie season, playing in just one game. Both players primarily play in the slot as well with very similar skill sets, which will likely result in a camp battle.

The team was also active in free agency at wide receiver, bringing back both Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek. Miller will compete for a roster spot but adds good depth to compete in training camp. Skowronek offers the team a more physical, blocking receiver, something fit for Arthur Smith’s scheme, as well as a good special teams player.

With Dulac seemingly sure the Steelers are set on drafting another receiver early in the draft, it will be interesting to see what they are looking for. Could it be a yards-after-the-catch guy like Luther Burden or Jalen Royals? Maybe a power-slot like Emeka Egbuka or Jack Bech? Thus are the two receiver types the Steelers currently don’t have on the roster, so it seems most likely they will try to acquire someone in that mold, but without a second-round pick and needs elsewhere, they may not be around when the Steelers want to draft a receiver.

It should be noted that while he doesn’t expect anything to happen immediately, Dulac isn’t too confident that George Pickens will be on the Steelers beyond 2025. Adding receivers now may be a part of that calculus, lessening the blow for his potential departure.