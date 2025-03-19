Dulac: Steelers Still In Running For Aaron Rodgers, No Specific Timetable For Decision

Aaron Rodgers may be out of the running with the Minnesota Vikings, but he seems to still be very much an option for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported this morning that the Steelers remain in the running for the veteran’s services.

“Steelers have not been told they are out of the running for Aaron Rodgers and continue to wait on the four-time league MVP with no specific time set for a decision, per sources,” Dulac wrote on X.

This is in line with another report from Tom Pelissero that indicated the Steelers have an ongoing dialogue between Rodgers, his agent, and multiple members of the organization.

Notably, there haven’t been any similar reports that I’ve seen so far about Rodgers and the Giants. The Giants have been bringing in other veteran QBs for visits, perhaps signaling that they have a low degree of confidence that Rodgers will end up picking them. Other than signing Mason Rudolph to a backup-type contract, the Steelers haven’t seemed as active in the veteran QB discussions outside of Rodgers.

I wouldn’t pay too much attention to the lack of a timeline on the decision. Unless Rodgers wants to wait until deeper in the process to pitch himself to other teams, there really aren’t that many viable options for him. If it’s between the Steelers and Giants, the choice seems pretty clear. The Steelers were a 10-7 playoff team last year while the Giants are picking No. 3 overall in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

With DK Metcalf and George Pickens in town, the offense is primed and ready for the right quarterback to take it to new heights. Is 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers the guy to make that happen? It probably isn’t the ideal option, but it’s probably the best option for 2025 success.

Some insiders have predicted that this situation could drag on until the draft or even well after it. I wouldn’t expect that to be the case now that the Vikings have reportedly informed him of their intention to move forward with J.J. McCarthy.