Dulac: Steelers Haven’t ‘Dismissed’ Signing Outside Quarterback

The clock is ticking on the Pittsburgh Steelers to make a quarterback decision. With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields holding their own leverage, able to hit free agency if they so choose, the Steelers could be looking at external options themselves to wrap up their quarterback quandary as soon as possible.

Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, the Steelers haven’t shut the door on signing an outside option to be their presumed starter.

“And that includes the possibility of going outside the organization — again — to find a starting quarterback, something the Steelers have not dismissed, according to sources.”

It’s a pragmatic approach by general manager Omar Khan, who went on record during the NFL Combine to keep outside options on the table. However, it would run counter to the organization’s intent of re-signing one of their own, Wilson or Fields. Pittsburgh has played quarterback roulette since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, starting five different quarterbacks the last three seasons and a different Week 1 starter each year: Mitch Trubisky in 2022, Kenny Pickett in 2023, and Justin Fields in 2024 (subbing for an injured Russell Wilson).

A lack of continuity and consistency at quarterback have done the no favors. Pittsburgh is no closer to finding a franchise quarterback than it was when Roethlisberger hung up his cleats. Pickett busted out while Wilson and Fields didn’t offer the clarity the team hoped for, taking the chance that having both quarterbacks enter the last year of their contract would end with a clear path forward. It hasn’t. Fields improved but didn’t elevate the offense while Wilson commanded one of the team’s worst collapses in history.

In the article, Dulac downplayed the odds of signing someone from the outside. Sam Darnold is the top name but won’t be cheap and will have suitors. The Steelers also won’t be able to offer the same infrastructure Minnesota provided en route to his career season. Aaron Rodgers is a one-year rental with a breaking down body and plenty of drama accompanying him. Derek Carr would be an intriguing option in New Orleans but there are few signs the Saints are looking to move on. In fact, they seem intent on keeping him.

But until a quarterback is signed, everything is on the table. Including doing the thing the franchise said they wanted to avoid: sign another outsider.