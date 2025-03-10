Dulac: Metcalf Trade Has ‘Nothing To Do With Russell Wilson’

While the dots are easy and logical to connect, initial reporting suggests wide receiver DK Metcalf and quarterback Russell Wilson aren’t destined to become teammates again. Despite their connection from their days in Seattle, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac tweeted Sunday night that the the Steelers trade for Metcalf has no bearing on Wilson’s status.

In case you're wondering, the deal for Metcalf has nothing to do with Russell Wilson, his former teammate, per sources. https://t.co/OulHLxhTr3 — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 10, 2025

Wilson and Metcalf were teammates for three seasons, 2019 to 2021 when Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. Together, Metcalf produced three excellent seasons, combining for 216 receptions, nearly 3,200-yards, and 29 touchdowns. Metcalf’s best season came in 2020, going over 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl bid.

Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation remains uncertain heading into Monday, the first legal tampering day of free agency. It’s plausible Justin Fields, Wilson, or an outside name like Sam Darnold is signed. Reporting indicates the Steelers remain interested in Fields but he’s expected to have a market with the New York Jets in hot pursuit. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported before the Metcalf trade Pittsburgh was expected to make an offer to Darnold, who has been connected to the now DK Metcalf-less Seahawks.

While the Seahawks have gutted their receiver room and look less enticing, Darnold has connections to offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak from their 2023 season together in San Francisco. Of course, money and job security will also be key factors in Darnold’s decision.

Wilson has always wanted to remain in Pittsburgh. If Fields signs with the Jets and Darnold the Seahawks, a lane to return makes sense but the Steelers will likely let the situation play out before pivoting to Wilson.

Though Pittsburgh is on record saying they wanted to get their quarterback situation resolved before free agency began, the new goal is to come to a conclusion as soon as possible. They can officially re-sign Wilson or Fields at any time or reach a verbal agreement with any external free agent, though an official contract can’t be inked until 4 PM/EST Wednesday at the earliest, the start of the new league year.

Metcalf could be the biggest blockbuster the Steelers make this offseason. It’s one of their biggest in history. But there’s many more moves that will shape the franchise to follow.