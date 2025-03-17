Dulac Expects Steelers’ Next QB Signing To Only Be One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in quite a difficult spot at the quarterback position ahead of the 2025 season. Currently, the Steelers are waiting on a decision from 41-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers, while Russell Wilson awaits that domino to fall before choosing his next location.

Names like Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston continue to get tossed around regarding the Steelers, too. It’s a really rough spot to be in.

But the good news is, even with being in a rough spot at the quarterback position, the Steelers aren’t going to panic and make a multi-year mistake in free agency. At least, that’s what the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac is reporting.

Appearing on 102.5 WDVE’s Morning Show Monday, Dulac stated that whoever the Steelers sign at quarterback, whether it’s Rodgers, Wilson or maybe even Flacco, it will be a one-year deal. It also won’t be worth a lot of money because the Steelers don’t want to make a long-term commitment to a QB right now as they continue to search for a franchise quarterback.

“There’s not many options out there for that either. But I do think that they are comfortable with Mason Rudolph that if they have to play him. They’re okay with that, for now. But their plan long range, whether it’s this year or next year, is they’re gonna go find what they hope is their franchise quarterback,” Dulac said regarding the quarterback search, according to audio via 102.5 WDVE. “I will tell you that whoever comes in, whether it’s Aaron Rodgers, or if they do make a deal somewhere, they’re not gonna give up a whole lot.

“But whoever it is, it’s only gonna be on a one year deal,” Dulac added. “They’re not interested in signing any quarterback to a long-term deal.”

Considering the outlook of the position on the roster currently, with just Mason Rudolph signed for the 2026 season, the Steelers would be wise to not overdo it and make a large commitment to the quarterback position. They’re in a transition, and they seem to finally understand the importance of addressing the position long-term, which will come through the draft.

For now, identifying bridge quarterbacks, not tying up a bunch of money long-term and creating a marriage with a quarterback they don’t see themselves with for more than a year or two is smart business.

While they await Rodgers’ decision, it seems based on Dulac’s reporting that it’s a one-year deal for Rodgers, should he choose the Steelers. The same could apply to the likes of Wilson, Flacco, or even Winston, if the Steelers find themselves in that type of market at the position.

Dulac did hint at a potential trade, too, adding that the Steelers wouldn’t give up much. However, the question needs to be raised: Who would be a trade target now at QB? And what’s not giving up too much for a QB via trade?

For now, the Steelers need to just remain focused on free agency at QB and wait out Rodgers’ decision. If he picks Pittsburgh, great. If not, pivot and grab someone else. As Dulac said, it’s only a one-year deal the Steelers will do. There’s very little risk in it financially as the Steelers continue to play the long game and presumably eye the 2026 NFL Draft class at the quarterback position, which promises to be quite good next year.