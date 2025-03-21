Dulac: Aaron Rodgers At Steelers’ Facility Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been waiting out Aaron Rodgers for the first couple weeks of free agency, but now we have the first sign of that coming to an end. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, Rodgers is at the Steelers’ facility today.

“BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers is at the Steelers facility today, an indication a deal with the team could be forthcoming, per sources,” Dulac wrote on X.

The first domino fell earlier this week when it was reported that the Minnesota Vikings are not going to pursue Rodgers and instead stick with 2024 first-round QB J.J. McCarthy. Despite that news, national NFL insiders insisted that his timetable for making up his mind had not changed.

While the four-time NFL MVP is in Pittsburgh, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that no deal is done or imminent at this time. Rodgers also reportedly has an offer on the table from the New York Giants, so maybe he will go meet with them in person as well. For what it’s worth, the Giants’ actions have indicated that they aren’t confident in their ability to sign Rodgers. They have prepared a contingency plan with three other veteran QBs recently visiting them in New York.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported earlier this week that the Steelers felt “closer” to a resolution with Aaron Rodgers and they haven’t been linked to any other veteran quarterbacks on the open market. They prepared their backup plan when they signed Mason Rudolph to a two-year deal. Although they are reportedly prepared to move forward with Rudolph if need be, that wouldn’t be the ideal outcome.

If nothing else, there are now signs of life in a potential Rodgers deal. Up until today, he had largely stayed out of the public spotlight while remaining at the center of media attention for well over a week.

The waiting game will continue for now, but at least the Steelers should have a better idea of where they stand after meeting face to face with Rodgers.